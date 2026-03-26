4 IITs, JNU among top 50 in QS World University rankings

Four Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Birla Institute of Technology (BITS), Pilani, are among the world’s top 50 institutions for different subjects, according to the latest QS World University rankings announced on Wednesday.

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London-based QS Quacquarelli Symonds, known for the university rankings, has published the 16th annual edition of the QS World University Rankings by Subject. The rankings benchmark more than 21,000 academic programmes across 1,900 universities in over 100 countries, spanning 55 disciplines and five broad faculty areas.

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According to the rankings, India records 27 top 50 positions across subjects and broad faculty areas — more than double the 12 recorded in 2024 — earned by 12 institutions.

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Leading the charge are the Indian School of Mines, Dhanbad, ranked 21st globally in Mineral and Mining Engineering, and IIM, Ahmedabad, which is ranked 21st in both Business and Management Studies and Marketing. The latter is a subject debut — India has never before appeared in marketing’s global rankings.

Among the top 50 are IIT Bombay, Kharagpur and Madras; JNU and BITS, Pilani.

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“India’s rise this year is not just about scale: it’s about momentum in quality and global competitiveness,” said Jessica Turner, CEO, QS Quacquarelli Symonds .