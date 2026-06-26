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Home / Top Headlines / 4-kg silver brick donated by Shiv Sena for Ram Mandir 'missing', claims Raut amid donation row

4-kg silver brick donated by Shiv Sena for Ram Mandir 'missing', claims Raut amid donation row

Seeking a probe into the matter, Raut says Uddhav Thackeray had donated Rs 1 crore, along with the silver brick, during the Ram temple's construction

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Surya S Pillai
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:14 PM Jun 26, 2026 IST
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Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut. File photo
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Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Friday demanded a probe into the “missing” 4-kg silver brick donated by his party chief Uddhav Thackeray for the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, adding that the party also did not receive a receipt for a Rs 1 crore donation for the temple project.

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In yet another startling claim, the Shiv Sena leader said Rs 2,000 crore had been siphoned from the Ram Mandir Trust to orchestrate political defections in the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Shiv Sena (UBT).

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Reacting to the FIR filed against eight people in the alleged embezzlement of donations meant for the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, Raut claimed that the principal accused continues to hold positions within the Trust.

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"The main culprits are still working in the Trust. Those who consider themselves 'Hindutvawadi' steal crores of money from the temple, and this money enters politics, where you use it to buy MPs and split political parties. You used Rs 2,000 crore stolen from Ram Mandir to split MPs of TMC and Shiv Sena (UBT)," a local daily quoted Raut as saying.

Sharing a post on X, Raut said Uddhav Thackeray had donated Rs 1 crore, along with the silver brick, during the temple's construction, with party workers and saints present at the time of the contribution.

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"Uddhav Thackeray ji had generously contributed Rs 1 crore in the presence of thousands of Shiv Sainiks & saints. Yet, years later, no receipt or update from the Trust. Where has it gone? Time for full investigation & accountability!" he said.

The case stems from allegations made by former Samajwadi Party MLA from Ayodhya, Pawan Pandey, who claimed that donations worth between Rs 7 crore and Rs 7.5 crore meant for the Ram Mandir were misappropriated.

Earlier, on Wednesday, Raut had launched a sharp attack on the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the donation controversy, alleging that no action would be taken against those linked to the alleged scam.

Meanwhile, an FIR was registered on Thursday in connection with the alleged embezzlement of Ram Temple funds.

The case has been filed under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 306, 316(5), 317(4), 317(5), 61 and 3(5), on the directions of the Uttar Pradesh government.

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