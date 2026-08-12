Haryana accounted for 64 of the 83 sex determination cases registered across the country in 2025, indicating that a sex determination racket was busted in the state roughly every six days.

Advertisement

Between 2023 and 2025, Haryana registered 106 cases for “communication of sex of foetus”--57.6 per cent of the total 184 cases lodged nationwide--the highest for any state. Gujarat ranked second with 28 such cases during the period, followed by Rajasthan with 11.

Advertisement

The information was shared by the Centre in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday in response to a question by TMC MP Derek O'Brien.

Advertisement

This year so far, several raids have been conducted against sex determination tests in Haryana. On July 16, a Rajasthan Police team arrested a middleman at Dabwali in Sirsa, and raided a private hospital where the sex determination test was conducted. The team had been tracking the racket for six months. Pregnant women from Rajasthan's Hanumangarh, Sriganganagar and Bikaner districts were allegedly being taken to Dabwali for the tests.

On July 5, a doctor was caught red-handed performing a sex determination test at Indri in Karnal. On May 27, a Health Department team raided a house at Amroha in Uttar Pradesh and arrested seven persons involved in sex determination tests. Pregnant women from Rohtak used to visit the place. A portable ultrasound machine was recovered from there.

Advertisement

In June, Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Dr Sumita Misra, had written to her counterpart in UP, requesting prompt administrative and police assistance for teams visiting districts adjoining Haryana.

As per the Haryana Government, between January 2024 and March 2026, the state carried out 84 raids, including 37 in UP.

GL Singal, former Project Coordinator of the ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ programme, said, “Since the programme began, there has been heightened surveillance against sex determination in Haryana. No other state has conducted as many raids or decoy operations. More than 1,400 FIRs have been registered since 2015. However, UP is now becoming the centre of sex determination tests.”

19 female foeticide cases

As per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), from 2022 to 2024, there were 19 cases of female foeticide in Haryana, the fourth-worst nationwide. Chhattisgarh reported the highest number of cases at 41, followed by Madhya Pradesh (31) and Maharashtra (28). There were 12 cases in Punjab and none in Himachal Pradesh in the same period.

Fourth lowest sex ratio at birth

In reply to the question, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare shared that as per the latest ‘Sample Registration System- Statistical Report 2024’, the sex ratio at birth (SRB) in Haryana was 891 (the number of females per 1,000 males), the fourth-lowest in the country. Uttarakhand recorded the lowest SRB at 870, followed by Delhi (874) and Madhya Pradesh (885). As per the Haryana Government's own record, the SRB fell from 923 in 2025 to 900 in the first six months of 2026 (till June 30). Charkhi Dadri district was the worst with SRB at 829, followed by 869 in Mahendragarh. Both Gurugram and Jhajjar had recorded 871, while Jind posted 878. Eleven districts recorded SRB below 900.