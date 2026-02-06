DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Top Headlines / 7 Naxals, including top leader Prabhakar, killed in encounters in Maharashtra

7 Naxals, including top leader Prabhakar, killed in encounters in Maharashtra

Prabhakar, alias Loketi Chandar Rao, who hailed from Kamareddy in Telangana, carried a reward of Rs 25 lakh on his head

article_Author
PTI
Gadchiroli, Updated At : 09:30 PM Feb 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
PTI file photo
Advertisement

Seven Naxalites, including top leader Prabhakar, were killed in encounters with police in eastern Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, while a police jawan also succumbed to the injuries suffered during a gunfight, officials said on Saturday.

Advertisement

The anti-Naxal operation was going on in the area for the last three days.

Advertisement

Prabhakar, alias Loketi Chandar Rao, who hailed from Kamareddy in Telangana and was in charge of the Maoists' Gadchiroli Division Committee, West Sub-Zonal Bureau, and 'Company No 10', carried a reward of Rs 25 lakh on his head, officials said.

Advertisement

Following intelligence inputs about the movement of surviving cadres of Company No. 10 and an unknown Naxalite formation from Chhattisgarh, an operation was launched on the night of February 3, Gadchiroli Police said in a release.

Fourteen units of C-60 -- a special anti-Naxal force of Gadchiroli Police -- launched the operation near Phodewada village on Narayanpur-Gadchiroli border, it said.

Advertisement

While the bodies of three Naxalites were recovered on Thursday night, another four bodies were retrieved from the area on Friday.

Thus, the bodies of seven Maoists (four males and three females) have been recovered along with three AK-47 rifles, one SLR, and one .303 rifle.

Apart from Prabhakar, the identities of the other slain Maoists were yet to be established.

C-60 jawan Deepak Chinna Madavi (38), a resident of Mandra in Aheri tehsil of the district, neutralised two Maoists in a heavy exchange of fire on Thursday evening, but suffered a bullet injury himself and died after being airlifted to a Bhamragad hospital, the release said.

Madavi will be cremated on Saturday at his native village with full honours, it added.

Joga Madavi, another jawan who is a resident of Kishtyapalli, also received bullet injuries on Thursday night. He was airlifted to Gadchiroli and was undergoing treatment. His condition was stable, officials said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts