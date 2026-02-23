70 killed as Pak strikes militant hideouts in Afghanistan

Pakistan on Sunday claimed that its military forces killed 70 terrorists in the strikes targeting at least seven militant hideouts in Afghanistan in retaliation for the recent rebel attacks in the country.

Advertisement

“Afghanistan has long been exporting terrorism. Pakistan is taking all actions to secure the life and property of its citizens,” Pakistan State Minister for Interior Talal Chaudhry said while speaking on Geo News’ programme.

Advertisement

Earlier, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting confirmed the strikes in retaliation to the recent suicide bombings in Islamabad, Bajaur and Bannu, even as Kabul warned of a “necessary and measured response” to the strikes. In the latest terrorist incident, an army lieutenant colonel and a soldier were killed in a suicide attack in the Bannu area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday.

Advertisement

According to a statement by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Pakistan has conclusive evidence that these acts of terrorism, including at a Shia mosque in Islamabad, one each in Bajaur and Bannu, followed by another incident in Bannu on Saturday, were allegedly perpetrated by Khwarij on the behest of their Afghanistan-based leadership and handlers.

“Responsibilities for these attacks were also claimed by Afghanistan-based Pakistani Taliban belonging to Fitna-al-Khwarij and their affiliates, and Islamic State of Khorsan Province,” it said. It said despite repeated efforts by Pakistan to urge the Taliban regime to take verifiable measures to prevent the use of Afghan territory by terrorist groups to carry out terrorist activities in Pakistan, it “failed” to undertake an action against them.