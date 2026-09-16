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Home / Top Headlines / AAP counters Cong attack on Mann govt, raises 1984 riots

AAP counters Cong attack on Mann govt, raises 1984 riots

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:30 AM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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Aman Arora. File photo
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The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday slammed the Congress for exploiting tragedies for political gains while refusing to answer questions about its own record. It said Punjab had not forgotten the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, the pain of which continued to be carried by families across generations, and questioned why Congress leaders still avoided accountability on the issue.

AAP said Gulzar Singh’s death was tragic and the matter should be investigated thoroughly, but Congress leaders should not turn the grief of a family into a political ladder. The party said the investigation was underway and the law should take its course, while questioning Punjab Congress affairs in-charge Sachin Pilot’s attempt to use the matter for political headlines instead of allowing the investigation to proceed.

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Punjab AAP president and Cabinet Minister Aman Arora said, “Punjab has not forgotten 1984, and it will not forgive the Congress; 42 years on, the pain is just as real. Every time Congress leaders dodge questions and run from accountability, they show complete contempt for Punjab.”

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Finance Minister Cheema said questioned the Congress over its continued silence on the issue. "Why is there a fear about 1984 in the Congress?" he said.

Minister Baljit Kaur said, “Sachin Pilot walks off and Raja Warring loses his temper when questions about Kamal Nath and 1984 are raised. Decades later, why does the Congress leadership still panic and refuse to face the truth about the 1984 riots?”

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Ministers Dr Balbir Singh, Harbhajan Singh ETO, Hardeep Singh Mundian, Barinder Kumar Goyal, Dr Ravjot and Lal Chand Kataruchak also questioned Congress leaders about the riots. The ministers also highlighted the government's initiatives against drug trafficking and gang-related crime in Punjab.

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