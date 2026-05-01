‘AAP will never break’, says Mann as govt wins trust motion at special session

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The motion was tabled during a special session, convened in the aftermath of the exodus of seven of the 10 Rajya Sabha MPs of AAP and the merger of the group with the BJP. This is the second time the AAP government has brought a confidence motion, the first being in 2022, when the government had claimed that there was an attempt to wean away its MLAs.

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The passing of the motion gives immunity to the ruling party against any no-confidence motion for the next six months, or through the duration of the session, according to the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Vidhan Sabha.

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As many as 80 of the 94 AAP MLAs were present in the House when the motion was tabled by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, debated by MLAs and passed in the House.

However, after including Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, as many as 88 MLAs were present during the session today, but some had left when the motion came up for discussion after lunch. A whip had been issued by the chief whip of AAP, Baljinder Kaur, making it mandatory for all MLAs to attend the session.

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The absentees today included Jaswinder Singh Ramdas Attari; Devinderjeet Singh Laddi Dhos; Manjinder Singh Lalpura; and Kunwar Vijay Pratap (who is under suspension from the party). Party sources said barring Kunwar Vijay Pratap, the other three had sought leave of absence. Two MLAs, currently in jail — Laljit Singh Bhullar and Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra — were the other absentees.

Mann brought the confidence motion in the House. “There are so many rumours doing the rounds that AAP is on the verge of breaking. But let me tell you that AAP will never break. We are, in fact, growing our presence across the country and continue to be the youngest national party, with MLAs in Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir and Goa, a ruling party in Punjab and the main opposition party in Delhi. A few sticks of the broom (AAP election symbol) may fall, but the broom is strong,” he said, adding that the rumours were a creation of the opposition parties.

“Sometimes one party says so many MLAs are in touch with it, and then the other party says AAP MLAs are in touch with it. But people are impressed with our work and won’t leave the party,” he said, scoffing at Congress MLAs for “rejoicing” the defection by AAP MPs, “when the Congress was the worst hit by defections orchestrated by the BJP”.

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, who seconded the motion, slammed the Centre over the defection of the AAP MPs and accused the ruling party at the Centre of misusing central agencies. He said they were indulging in “goonda raj”. Aman Arora, party president, said all AAP MLAs stood united behind Arvind Kejriwal and Mann. The BJP was running a parallel, undemocratic system, he said, adding that the confidence motion was brought only to shut people who kept spreading rumours about the party.

Sanjeev Arora, Power, Local Government and Industry Minister, said the kind of work done in the past four years had not been done by previous governments in 70 years. “We are providing free power to domestic and agricultural consumers and have attracted investment worth Rs 60,256 crore in 2025-26. That is why people of Punjab have full faith in the AAP government, he said.