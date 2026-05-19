Aaron, Englishman of Indian origin, tees off to PGA glory

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For Aaron, who has his roots in Jalandhar, the PGA title win fetched him a $3.68 million winner's prize from the record-breaking $20.5 million tournament purse.

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Born at Wolverhampton to Amrik Rai and Dalvir Shukla, Aaron's introduction to golf was accidental. While playing, he had once carelessly hit himself in the head with one of his brother's hockey sticks. His mother made sure that the toddler did not handle hockey sticks again and bought him a set of plastic golf clubs instead.

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While the step was initial, his further interest in the sport developed through his father, who observed Aaron's sharp swing. As Aaron progressed in life, a major change was brought in by his wife-turned-caddy, Gaurika Bishnoi, a professional golfer from Haryana.

Before this week, Aaron had just one career win on the PGA Tour. Aaron is the first Jat Sikh to win a major PGA championship. In 2024, he had become the second Jat Sikh to win a PGA tour event after Arjun Atwal.

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"Great win by him. Really hard-working and a gentleman. A routine-oriented guy with good discipline. Well deserved. Proud of him," said Indian golfing great Jeev Milkha Singh. Notably, Jeev had met Aaron when the latter was still a budding golfer. "When I was on a tour in Europe. He (Aaron) had just joined as a young kid. Played a practice round together and a tournament also," said Jeev.

After the win, Aaron talked about his father, who bought him the first professional set at the age of seven.

"I practised every day. When the clubs got muddy, my dad used a pin to clean every groove. Then he would put baby oil on the face to prevent rust. He bought me iron covers to protect the clubs. I learnt early to value what I had," said Aaron after winning the title.

Aaron credited Gaurika for not only helping him handle the chaos of the major championship but also helping him remain alert in the tense final stretch. The pair even discussed strategy in the car the night before the final round, a conversation Aaron admitted stayed with him throughout his march to history. And it ended up with some tears and a warm hug as the couple knew the struggle behind the historic win.

Gaurika has been one of India's top women golfers over the last 10 years. She has eight wins in India’s Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour. Aaron and Gaurika got married last year.

"She's been incredible. I'm not exaggerating when I say that I wouldn't be here without her... She's a professional golfer herself, so her advice and her thoughts, whether it's on technique or the way I'm holding myself, are absolutely invaluable. She encompasses so many different sides in her opinions," said Aaron.

It was during the 2025 Masters Par 3 Contest at the Masters Tournament when Gaurika was Aaron's caddie and even stepped up to hit a shot herself. Later, Aaron returned the favour by serving as Gaurika's caddie during a Ladies European Tour event.

"Gaurika's brother is also a professional and they sometimes used to play together. He (Aaron) is the new face of world golf, and being from India is something that makes him special. I had a chance to briefly meet Gaurika who is a very keen golfer. No wonder Aaron credited her for this win," said Arjuna Awardee golfer Harmeet Kahlon.