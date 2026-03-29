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Home / Top Headlines / Adani Defence delivers first batch of 2K Prahar light machine guns

Adani Defence delivers first batch of 2K Prahar light machine guns

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:43 AM Mar 29, 2026 IST
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Adani Defence & Aerospace delivers the first batch of 2,000 Prahar light machine guns (LMG) to the Indian Armed Forces, in Gwalior on Saturday. ANI
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Adani Defence and Aerospace has delivered 2,000 indigenously manufactured 7.62-mm Prahar-light machine guns (LMGs) to the Indian Army, marking a significant milestone in India’s small arms manufacturing capability.

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The historic delivery of the first batch was completed in seven months, 11 months ahead of the contracted schedule. The First-of-Production Model (FOPM) was realised in six months against a stipulated 18-month development timeline. Later, Bulk Production Clearance (BPC) followed, enabling a rapid transition to full-scale manufacturing.

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A Anbarasu, DG Acquisition & Additional Secretary, Ministry of Defence, and senior officials of the Indian armed forces attended the event on Saturday.

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Manufactured at the Adani Defence’s Small Arms Facility in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, India’s first fully integrated private-sector small arms manufacturing hub, the Prahar LMG significantly reduces reliance on imported infantry weapons and strengthens self-reliance in the defence sector.

Spread across 100 acres, the facility integrates barrel manufacturing, bolt carrier and receiver fabrication, advanced computer numerical control (CNC) machining, robotics, surface treatment, precision metrology, a metallurgy laboratory and a 25-metre underground firing range.

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Each weapon undergoes lifecycle testing, ballistic assessment and environmental trials before deployment, ensuring adherence to the operational and reliability standards required by the Indian armed forces.

Designed for scale, the Gwalior facility has an annual production capacity of up to 1,00,000 weapons, with more than 90 per cent domestic sourcing. The facility is contributing to a broader industrial ecosystem in MP by generating skilled employment and supporting micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) across the supply chain.

The manufacturing capability is also supported by Adani Defence’s ammunition complex in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh (UP), which was commissioned in 2024. The facility has an annual capacity of around 300 million rounds of small calibre ammunition, with plans to expand its capabilities to manufacture large and medium calibre ammunition, strengthening the integrated weapons and ammunition ecosystem.

This integrated approach across design, manufacturing and supply chains enhances resilience, improves execution timelines and supports long-term self-reliance in defence production.

The Gwalior facility is also geared to manufacture close quarter battle (CQB) weapons for the Indian armed forces, further expanding India’s indigenous small arms capability.

The 7.61x51 mm Prahar-Light Machine Gun is an accurate, robust and reliable LMG, which can be fired from open bolt, gas impact on piston head, and rotating bolt locking. Besides, it has safe, semi-automatic and automatic mode of firing.

The Prahar LMG also has gas regulator for additional power in adverse conditions, and can be fired from an assault drum (120 rounds) or belt chain. It further has a robust and durable bipod.

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