Adani, Italian aviation major ink pact for military copters

Italy-headquartered aviation major, Leonardo, and the Adani Defence and Aerospace today announced a tie-up to make military helicopters in India. They will be positioning to bid for two separate helicopter requirements – one sought by the Navy and another sought for reconnaissance and surveillance by the Army and the Indian Air Force.

The Ministry of Defence has floated two separate requirements that would result in procurement of 275 helicopters. One tranche is for 200 light reconnaissance and surveillance helicopters (RSH) -- 120 are for the Army and 80 for the IAF. The second tranche is for 76 marine helicopters – 51 for the Navy and 25 for the Coast Guard.

The Adani Defence and Aerospace said it was pitching in the Leonardo's advanced AW169M and AW109 TrekkerM helicopters for the two bids.

The AW169M is in the 5-tonne class of helicopters and that class is being sought for the needs of the Navy and the Coast Guard. The tender for 200 RSH seeks a 3-tonne copter. The Leonardo AW109 is of that class.

“The collaboration will deliver phased indigenisation, robust maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) capabilities, and comprehensive pilot training,” a company statement said.

Adani Defence and Aerospace and Leonardo have ‘strategic partnership’ to build India's helicopter ecosystem. ‘It will develop, manufacture, and sustain a helicopter manufacturing ecosystem in India,” the company said.

The partnership has the potential for the civil domestic demand, with dedicated localised industrial activities and support the international supply chain.

Jeet Adani, Director, Adani Defence & Aerospace, said: "This alliance with Leonardo is a pivotal stride towards a resilient, future-proof helicopter ecosystem in India”.

Ashish Rajvanshi, CEO, Adani Defence & Aerospace, added: "The armed forces have projected a demand for over 1,000 helicopters in the coming decade, this partnership realises our vision for sovereign manufacturing”.

Leonardo is an international industrial group, with 60,000 employees and has production capabilities in Italy, the UK, Poland, and the USA. in 2024 Leonardo recorded new orders for Euro 20.9 billion with an order book of Euro 44.2 billion and consolidated revenues of Euro 17.8 billion.