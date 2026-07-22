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Home / Top Headlines / After Akal Takht rap, Mann govt seeks legal view on amendments to anti-sacrilege law

After Akal Takht rap, Mann govt seeks legal view on amendments to anti-sacrilege law

May take up changes, if recommended, in Assembly session beginning August 3

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Ruchika Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:50 AM Jul 22, 2026 IST
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Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Tribune file
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The Punjab Government has sought legal opinion on the suggestions made by Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj regarding the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026. Based on these suggestions, the government will decide on amending the anti-sacrilege law during the upcoming session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha.

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“We are talking to the SGPC on this issue. The suggestions given by the Jathedar to the government have been forwarded to the Advocate General, Punjab. If he recommends the changes, we will go ahead and do it,” Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann told The Tribune on the sidelines of a press conference convened to announce his government’s decision to issue 10 lakh new ration cards to eligible beneficiaries who have so far been left out of the ambit of the National Food Security Act.

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The legal opinion on the amendments suggested by the Akal Takht Jathedar, after he summoned all Sikh MLAs on June 29, is expected anytime legal experts. The amendments are likely to be taken up during the monsoon session of the Vidhan Sabha, scheduled from August 3 to 10. The Punjab Cabinet has already approved the convening of the session.

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It may be mentioned that the anti-sacrilege law was enacted in April. After its enactment, the Akal Takht raised serious concerns over the legislation. Following the appearance of Sikh MLAs before the Akal Takht last month, the latter suggested at least 10 changes to five clauses of the law. Among the key recommendations is the removal of all provisions relating to the “custodian” of the Guru Granth Sahib.

The Akal Takht also sought the removal of provisions mandating a central register of Guru Granth Sahib birs, uploading their details on an online portal and assigning unique identification numbers. In a letter sent to the Speaker of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha on July 4, it stated that such provisions amount to government interference in Panthic affairs.

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Another significant objection concerns Clause 7(5)(1), which prescribes imprisonment of up to five years and a fine of Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh for violations of the Act’s provisions, excluding the offence of sacrilege. The Akal Takht objected on the ground that the provision could be widely misused to settle personal scores through false complaints. It has sought clearer safeguards and a more precise definition of the offence.

The Akal Takht has also raised concerns over Section 6A, which empowers the government to frame rules through an official notification. It has recommended that no rules, or future amendments to those rules, should be notified without prior consultation with and approval of the SGPC and the Akal Takht. The Akal Takht has also objected to replacing the traditional Sikh term bir with saroop. While the original 2008 law used the word bir, the amended law substitutes it with saroop.

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