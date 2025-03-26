DT
Home / Top Headlines / After ED, CBI conducts searches at former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel’s residence

Searches conducted at Baghel’s residences in Raipur and Bhilai in connection with the alleged Rs 6,000 crore Mahadev app scam, say officials
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:09 AM Mar 26, 2025 IST
Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. PTI file
The CBI on Wednesday conducted searches at the residence of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in connection with the alleged Rs 6,000 crore Mahadev app scam, officials said.

The agency teams swooped down at Baghel’s residences in Raipur and Bhilai, as well as the houses of a senior police officer and a close associate of the former CM, they said.

The CBI has taken over the investigation from the Economic Offences Wing of the Chhattisgarh Police, which had earlier named Congress leader Baghel, promoters of the app, Ravi Uppal, Saurabh Chandrakar, Shubham Soni, and Anil Kumar Agrawal, and 14 others in its FIR.

Baghel had termed the EOW FIR “politically motivated.”

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is also probing the case, has alleged that its probe revealed the involvement of several top politicians and bureaucrats from Chhattisgarh.

The app was an umbrella syndicate arranging online platforms for illegal betting websites to enrol new users, create user IDs and launder money through a layered web of ‘benami’ bank accounts, it claimed.

The projected proceeds of crime are about Rs 6,000 crore, the ED earlier said.

Recently, the ED had conducted searches at Baghel’s residence in a connection with an alleged liquor scam case.

