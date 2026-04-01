After Kejriwal, former Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia too opts out of HC judge proceedings

AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Tuesday wrote a letter to Delhi High Court Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, saying that he “will not pursue his matter in the excise case in her court”.

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This comes a day after party chief Arvind Kejriwal similarly decided to neither appear in person nor appoint any lawyer for his case in Justice Sharma’s court.

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In his letter, the former Delhi Deputy CM said, “I would also like to make it clear that my faith in the judiciary and the Constitution remains completely unshaken. However, when serious doubts persist in one’s mind, mere formal participation is not appropriate. Therefore, I am left with no option but to follow the path of Satyagraha.”

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Sisodia addressed the observations made in the judgment rejecting the recusal application, stating, “The judgment states that your children’s independent professional engagements have no connection with the dispute and that no personal stake has been shown. Accepting such an argument, you stated, would mean that a large part of the judiciary, from district courts to the highest court, would have to recuse.”

“You drew an analogy with children of politicians entering politics, children of doctors becoming doctors and children of lawyers becoming lawyers. Why, you ask in effect, should children of judges be barred from law,” he added.

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Clarifying his position, Sisodia further stated, “However, nobody argued that judges’ children cannot practise law. Neither did anyone argue that they cannot become government counsel if selected through a fair, transparent, merit-based process. The question is entirely different.”

He further expressed his disquiet over the framing of the judgment, stating, “What disturbs me even more is that, instead of confronting these questions, the judgment appears to answer a question that I, or for that matter any litigant, had never raised. I had not questioned the children’s right to practise their profession. No citizen can and should do that. My question was altogether different and far more constitutional in character: when such circumstances exist, what is the duty of the parent-judge to preserve, protect and publicly sustain the appearance of impartiality.”

Meanwhile, Kejriwal and Sisodia visited Rajghat and paid tributes at the samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi along with party MLAs and a large number of karyakartas. They reiterated their resolve to walk the path of Satyagraha, with the AAP chief asserting that while the party has deep respect for the judiciary, certain circumstances had compelled this course.