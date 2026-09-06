DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Top Headlines / After last rites & bhog, Punjab family discovers missing son is alive

After last rites & bhog, Punjab family discovers missing son is alive

Call from jail reveals mix-up; police probe cremated body’s identity

article_Author
Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, Updated At : 01:14 AM Sep 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Ravi Kumar
Advertisement
In a bizarre case of mistaken identity, a family in Kapurthala was left stunned after discovering that the man they believed to be their missing son, Ravi Kumar, and whose body they had cremated, was actually alive and lodged in Kapurthala Central Jail.

The development has raised serious questions over the identification of an unidentified body recovered by the police and the circumstances under which it was handed over to the family.

Advertisement

According to sources, the Kapurthala police recovered the body of an unidentified youth in a decomposed condition near Kanjli around three weeks ago. The body was later identified by relatives as that of Ravi Kumar, son of TT Kumar, a resident of Kadupur village, who had reportedly been missing.

Advertisement

After recording the statements of family members, the police handed over the body to them. The family cremated the body on August 13 and held the bhog ceremony on August 15, believing Ravi had died, the sources said.

The case took an unexpected turn when the family received a telephone call from an employee of Kapurthala Central Jail.

Advertisement

According to the family, the jail employee informed them that Ravi was lodged in the prison. Unable to believe the information, family members reportedly went to the jail to verify the claim where they were shocked to find him alive. They also met him there.

According to the family, Ravi told them that he had been apprehended by the Jalandhar police on August 6 in a vagrancy-related case and was subsequently sent to jail.

While the family expressed relief at finding Ravi alive, the revelation has triggered a fresh mystery: whose body was recovered near Kanjli and cremated as Ravi Kumar? Investigators are now examining how the misidentification occurred and whether any procedural lapses were involved.

DSP Sheetal Singh said a preliminary inquiry had revealed that Ravi had been lodged in jail several times in the past. He confirmed that Ravi was apprehended by the Jalandhar police on August 6.

The DSP said several aspects of the case appeared suspicious and would be thoroughly investigated.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts