After last rites & bhog, Punjab family discovers missing son is alive

The development has raised serious questions over the identification of an unidentified body recovered by the police and the circumstances under which it was handed over to the family.

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According to sources, the Kapurthala police recovered the body of an unidentified youth in a decomposed condition near Kanjli around three weeks ago. The body was later identified by relatives as that of Ravi Kumar, son of TT Kumar, a resident of Kadupur village, who had reportedly been missing.

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After recording the statements of family members, the police handed over the body to them. The family cremated the body on August 13 and held the bhog ceremony on August 15, believing Ravi had died, the sources said.

The case took an unexpected turn when the family received a telephone call from an employee of Kapurthala Central Jail.

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According to the family, the jail employee informed them that Ravi was lodged in the prison. Unable to believe the information, family members reportedly went to the jail to verify the claim where they were shocked to find him alive. They also met him there.

According to the family, Ravi told them that he had been apprehended by the Jalandhar police on August 6 in a vagrancy-related case and was subsequently sent to jail.

While the family expressed relief at finding Ravi alive, the revelation has triggered a fresh mystery: whose body was recovered near Kanjli and cremated as Ravi Kumar? Investigators are now examining how the misidentification occurred and whether any procedural lapses were involved.

DSP Sheetal Singh said a preliminary inquiry had revealed that Ravi had been lodged in jail several times in the past. He confirmed that Ravi was apprehended by the Jalandhar police on August 6.

The DSP said several aspects of the case appeared suspicious and would be thoroughly investigated.