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Home / Top Headlines / After minor’s apology, mother thanks PM Modi for choosing compassion

After minor’s apology, mother thanks PM Modi for choosing compassion

Jantar Mantar protest: Terms it greatest gift for her daughter

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:31 AM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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Police personnel stand guard at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Thursday. Tribune Photo: Manas Ranjan Bhui
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The mother of the minor whose abusive remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a student protest sparked widespread controversy, on Sunday thanked the PM for choosing forgiveness rather than retaliation. She described it as the “greatest gift” her daughter could have received.

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She also urged the authorities to introduce stronger safeguards to prevent children from becoming involved in protests and social media-related controversies.

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The mother went on to stress that children should focus on their education rather than participate in demonstrations. She also advocated restrictions on social media access for underage users, arguing that such measures would help protect young people from making impulsive decisions with lasting consequences.

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Expressing her gratitude to the PM, she said he had shown remarkable compassion by choosing to forgive her daughter despite the offensive language directed at him. She further appealed to him to withdraw the FIR registered against the teenager.

“PM Modi has shown his greatness by forgiving the child who used such filthy and obscene words. Today is her birthday, and PM Modi has given her the greatest gift jeevandaan. Today, this girl has been reborn.”

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The controversy arose during a student protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar over the NEET-UG paper leak, where abusive slogans targeting the PM were reportedly raised.

On Friday, PM Modi shared a video on Instagram urging restraint and describing those who had abused him as “misguided”. He said he did not believe that “anger or retaliation” was the right response.

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