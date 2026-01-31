Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Saturday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, raising several issues, including the release of Sikh prisoners who have served their sentences and the matter of the pending rural development fund (RDF).

Sandhwan's letter was sent a day before Modi's scheduled visit to Jalandhar, where he will commemorate the 649th Guru Ravidas Jayanti.

During his visit, Modi will inaugurate the civil terminal of Halwara airport and visit Adampur airport, where he will unveil its new name - Sri Guru Ravidas Ji Airport.

In his letter, Sandhwan emphasised that Punjab, once the most prosperous state in India and the nation's breadbasket, is facing unprecedented economic challenges today due to pending releases of Central funds.

He expressed that Punjab feels neglected concerning central investment and policy support.

Sandhwan pointed out that Punjab's fiscal autonomy has been severely compromised due to the erosion of financial rights and a reduced share in central taxes, undermining the spirit of true federalism as enshrined in the Constitution.

He raised concerns regarding water resources, stating that the discrimination in the sharing of Punjab's river water has severely depleted the water table, therefore threatening agricultural sustainability.

Regarding the matter of 'Bandi Singh' (Sikh prisoners), Sandhwan said they have served their full sentences but remain in custody due to prolonged delays in release processes.

"This prolonged detention beyond the prescribed punishment is a matter of grave concern and violates principles of natural justice," he wrote.

Sandhwan requested the prime minister's personal intervention to ensure that all such prisoners, who have completed their sentences, are released immediately.

Sandhwan also discussed the RDF, indicating that the non-release of funds by the Central government has significantly affected rural infrastructure development, employment generation, and overall economic growth in Punjab.

He stressed the importance of releasing all pending RDF amounts to revitalise Punjab's rural economy, improve livelihoods, and enable the state government to fulfil its development commitments to the people.

Additionally, Sandhwan called for an increase in the number of flights from Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport in Chandigarh and Sri Guru Ram Dass Ji International Airport in Amritsar.

He highlighted the need for Punjab's farmers and traders to have direct access to international markets to maximise their income and reduce dependence on intermediaries.

He urged the Centre to explore and operationalise a road trade link to Middle East countries. "Such connectivity will enable our agricultural producers, traders, particularly those in the northern region, to export their fresh products, dairy, and other commodities directly, ensuring better prices and economic prosperity for our farming community," Sandhwan's letter read.

Sandhwan also sought a resolution of the long-standing demand for the transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab.

"Chandigarh was originally designed and developed on the land acquired from the farmers of Punjab, who made tremendous sacrifices by giving their fertile agricultural land for the development of a modern city. The emotional, historical, and legitimate claim of Punjab over Chandigarh is deeply rooted. Fully transferring Chandigarh to Punjab would resolve the long-pending issue," he wrote.