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Home / Top Headlines / Air India Delhi-Amritsar flight strays into Pakistan airspace

Air India Delhi-Amritsar flight strays into Pakistan airspace

DGCA initiates action as crew, ATC fail to report incident

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Neeraj Bagga
Shekhar Singh
Amritsar/New Delhi, Updated At : 01:14 AM Jun 25, 2026 IST
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Photo for representational purpose only. Image credit: Air India
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An Air India Delhi-Amritsar flight briefly entered Pakistan’s airspace during its approach to the border city on Monday night, prompting the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to initiate interim action against the operating crew and an air traffic controller (ATC) at Amritsar for failing to report the incident.
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The incident assumed significance as India and Pakistan have closed their airspace to each other’s aircraft following the deterioration in bilateral ties after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

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According to a senior DGCA official, the Air India Airbus A321 aircraft, with registration VT-PPV and operating flight AI 479 from Delhi to Amritsar on June 22, was asked to enter a holding pattern during its approach to Amritsar owing to a runway inspection following a bird strike incident.

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The aviation watchdog said after the aircraft commenced its approach during radar vectoring, it briefly entered the Pakistan airspace. The incident was coordinated with the Pakistan air traffic control authorities before the aircraft eventually diverted back to Delhi and landed safely.

“Interim action has been taken against the ATC concerned at Amritsar and the operating crew for not reporting the event,” the DGCA official said.

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The aircraft had taken off from Delhi at 9.18 pm on Monday night and was supposed to land at Amritsar’s Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport at 10.30 pm, but the plane, during the “holding pattern” to delay the arrival at the airport, deviated from its route and entered Pakistan’s airspace briefly.

Sources in the Airports Authority of India, which manages the Amritsar airport, said the local airport control room instructed the aircraft to return to Delhi, where it landed safely. About two hours later, after getting due permission, the plane took off again for Amritsar and landed here at 2.20 am. The passengers had to face a delay of about four hours.

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