Ajit’s wife Sunetra set to be Maha Deputy CM

In an expected turn of events on Friday, Sunetra Ajit Pawar is set to replace her late husband and Nationalist Congress Party president Ajit Pawar as the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and may take oath as early as tomorrow.

Sunetra (62) today accepted the advice of senior NCP leaders and the broad party cadre to fill the void created by the untimely demise of Ajit, who died in a private jet crash on Wednesday morning.

The NCP legislature party will meet in Mumbai on Saturday to formally elect Sunetra their leader and according to senior NCP hand and state minister Chhagan Bhujbal, the swearing-in could immediately follow.

Ajit was handling finance, excise, mines and sports portfolios in the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis-led NDA Cabinet in the state and was to present his record 12th budget in February. Fadnavis will now himself present the budget.

The succession battle within the NCP settled, focus will now shift to the talks of reunion of the two factions of the party, a proposal Ajit was aggressively pursuing till his last breath. News is that Ajit had initiated the reunion talks with uncle Sharad Pawar and had wanted the pact formalised by December 12, 2025 — senior Pawar’s birthday. But that could not materialise.

NCP leader Ankush Kakade today said Ajit wanted the factions united as a birthday gift to his uncle and later held meetings with him in January.

Sharad and Ajit, insiders of both parties say, had consented to announcing the NCP reunion after the conclusion of the February 5 zila parishad and panchayat elections in the state. It was to campaign for these elections that Ajit was headed to Baramati on Wednesday morning when the jet he was on crashed, killing all five on board.

Sources say the reunion is imminent, with the decision expected in February sometime, just as Ajit had wanted.

The race for the leadership of the reunited NCP will, however, stay tight with several titans in the fray, including Sunetra, who commands public sympathy at the moment; Sharad Pawar, the party patriarch; Supriya Sule, the NCP chief in waiting; and Praful Patel, the powerful working president of the NCP who is as close to Sharad as he was to Ajit.

Sunetra is currently a member of the Rajya Sabha and this is her first term. Once elected the NCP legislature party leader tomorrow, she would need to contest the Assembly byelection from Baramati to become a member of the Maharashtra Assembly. Ajit was the MLA from Baramati.

In a strange twist of fate now, the same man who divided the NCP by breaking away from his uncle Sharad in July 2023 is set to reunite it in his death.