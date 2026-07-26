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Sharing a letter written by Amritpal to the Lok Sabha Speaker, his father Tarsem Singh said despite being an elected MP since 2024, his son had not been allowed to attend any Parliament session. This denial had prevented Amritpal from raising issues of his constituency and fulfilling his parliamentary duties, according to the representation.

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Tarsem Singh alleged that Amritpal had also been denied access to MPLAD funds, which was hampering developmental work in Khadoor Sahib.

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He further pointed out that even after the revocation of the National Security Act (NSA), Amritpal remained lodged at Dibrugarh Central Jail, Assam. He claimed this detention was aimed at preventing Amritpal from discharging his constitutional responsibilities as an MP.

In his representation, Amritpal stressed the urgency of raising key issues in Parliament.

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He cited the growing drug menace in Punjab, recurring floods during monsoons and deteriorating law and order as matters requiring immediate national attention. He argued that his participation in the monsoon session was essential to ensure the concerns of nearly 20 lakh constituents were heard.

"The deteriorating law and order situation in Punjab, particularly in my constituency, is a serious matter of concern. Incidents of extortion, dacoity and kidnapping have been increasing day by day, creating fear and insecurity among the people. These issues deserve urgent discussion in Parliament, and as the elected representative of my constituency, I consider it my duty to bring them before the House," said Amritpal in his representation.

Amritpal said on earlier occasions as well, he had made several requests to participate in the proceedings of Parliament. "However, I was unfortunately not permitted to do so. I once again humbly request you to permit me to attend the session from July 20 to August 13, subject to such conditions as may be deemed appropriate, so that I may effectively discharge my constitutional duties," reads the letter, a copy of which is with The Tribune.