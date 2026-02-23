DT
Home / Top Headlines / Armed intruder gunned down at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort

Armed intruder gunned down at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort

AP
Washington, Updated At : 01:14 AM Feb 23, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
US President DonaldTrump’s Mar-a-Lago resort after officials killed the man in Palm Beach, Florida. Reuters
The US Secret Service on Sunday announced that an armed man was shot and killed after entering the secure perimeter of Mar-a-Lago, President Donald Trump's resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

Although Trump often spends weekends at his resort, he was at the White House during this incident. First lady Melania Trump was also with the President.

The name of the person who was shot has not been released. According to the Secret Service, he was “observed by the north gate of the Mar-a-Lago property carrying what appeared to be a shotgun and a fuel can”. The incident took place at 1:30 am on Sunday.

Palm Beach County Sheriff Rick Bradshaw, speaking at a brief press conference, said the man was confronted by two Secret Service agents and a sheriff’s deputy.

“He was ordered to drop those two pieces of equipment that he had with them. At which time he put down the gas can, raised the shotgun to a shooting position,” Bradshaw said.

The two agents and the deputy “fired their weapons to neutralise the threat”.

The FBI asked residents who live near Mar-a-Lago to check any security cameras they may have for footage that could help investigators.

The suspect, who was in his early 20s and from North Carolina, was reported missing a few days ago by his family. Investigators believe he left North Carolina and headed south, picking up a shotgun along the way, Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said, who added that the box for the gun was recovered in his vehicle.

