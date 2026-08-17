Army Chief set to receive Nepal General rank today

Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth today embarked on a three-day visit to Nepal, marking a milestone in defence diplomacy and military-to-military engagement between New Delhi and Kathmandu.

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Travelling at the invitation of his Nepali counterpart, General Ashok Raj Sigdel, the visit reaffirms the deep-rooted historical, cultural, and strategic linkages that define the relationship between the two neighbouring nations.

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The cornerstone of General Seth’s trip is the continuation of an extraordinary diplomatic tradition dating back to 1950. The incumbent Indian Army Chief is conferred the Honorary Rank of General of the Nepali Army.

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President of Nepal Ram Chandra Paudel will confer the rank of General of his country to the Indian Army Chief at an Investiture Ceremony on Monday.

Also Gen Seth will lay a wreath at the Army Pavilion, Tundikhel and receive a Guard of Honour at the Nepali Army Headquarters. He will interact with the Chief of the Army Staff, Nepali Army General Ashok Raj Sigdel and will be briefed by the Director General Military Operations, Nepali Army on issues of mutual interest.

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On Tuesday, General Seth will address the student officers of the Army Command and Staff Course at Shivapuri and interact with instructors and foreign student officers. He will also be interacting with senior dignitaries of Nepal on issues of mutual interest.

On Wednesday, General Dhiraj Seth is scheduled to attend an ex-servicemen rally at Pokhara, where he will felicitate widows of soldiers and gallantry awardees and interact with Indian Army veterans.

India and Nepal have shared historical, social and cultural linkages which remain unparalleled in the world. Terms fondly referred to as the “Roti Beti Ka Rishta”, the Janakpur-Ayodhya and the Lumbini-Bodhgaya connect make the two nations natural partners with symbiotic relations. The partnership between India and Nepal is defined by our democratic principles and shared interest in ensuring regional peace and stability.

The visit underscores the deep-rooted historical, cultural and military ties between India and Nepal and will provide an opportunity to explore new avenues of cooperation between the two Armies.