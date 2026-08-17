DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Top Headlines / Army Chief set to receive Nepal General rank today

Army Chief set to receive Nepal General rank today

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:27 AM Aug 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Army Chief Gen Dhiraj Seth
Advertisement

Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth today embarked on a three-day visit to Nepal, marking a milestone in defence diplomacy and military-to-military engagement between New Delhi and Kathmandu.

Advertisement

Travelling at the invitation of his Nepali counterpart, General Ashok Raj Sigdel, the visit reaffirms the deep-rooted historical, cultural, and strategic linkages that define the relationship between the two neighbouring nations.

Advertisement

The cornerstone of General Seth’s trip is the continuation of an extraordinary diplomatic tradition dating back to 1950. The incumbent Indian Army Chief is conferred the Honorary Rank of General of the Nepali Army.

Advertisement

President of Nepal Ram Chandra Paudel will confer the rank of General of his country to the Indian Army Chief at an Investiture Ceremony on Monday.

Also Gen Seth will lay a wreath at the Army Pavilion, Tundikhel and receive a Guard of Honour at the Nepali Army Headquarters. He will interact with the Chief of the Army Staff, Nepali Army General Ashok Raj Sigdel and will be briefed by the Director General Military Operations, Nepali Army on issues of mutual interest.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, General Seth will address the student officers of the Army Command and Staff Course at Shivapuri and interact with instructors and foreign student officers. He will also be interacting with senior dignitaries of Nepal on issues of mutual interest.

On Wednesday, General Dhiraj Seth is scheduled to attend an ex-servicemen rally at Pokhara, where he will felicitate widows of soldiers and gallantry awardees and interact with Indian Army veterans.

India and Nepal have shared historical, social and cultural linkages which remain unparalleled in the world. Terms fondly referred to as the “Roti Beti Ka Rishta”, the Janakpur-Ayodhya and the Lumbini-Bodhgaya connect make the two nations natural partners with symbiotic relations. The partnership between India and Nepal is defined by our democratic principles and shared interest in ensuring regional peace and stability.

The visit underscores the deep-rooted historical, cultural and military ties between India and Nepal and will provide an opportunity to explore new avenues of cooperation between the two Armies.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts