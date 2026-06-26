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Home / Top Headlines / Army Commanding Officer, 40 soldiers storm police station, assault cops in Kishtwar

Army Commanding Officer, 40 soldiers storm police station, assault cops in Kishtwar

: FIR lodged; row erupts after vehicle seized briefly

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Adil Akhzer
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:18 AM Jun 26, 2026 IST
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A Commanding Officer of the Army and around 30-40 other personnel have been booked after they allegedly stormed a police station, assaulted police personnel and damaged government property in Jammu’s Kishtwar.

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Jammu-based defence spokesperson Lt Col Suneel Bartwal said the matter was “under examination through the appropriate institutional mechanisms”.

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Sources said the trouble began when the driver of a private vehicle associated with the Army allegedly got into an altercation with the driver of a pilot vehicle of the Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner, who was on his way to an official function.

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As the Army driver allegedly misbehaved, the vehicle was taken to the nearby police station. The sources said although the vehicle was later allowed to leave, the situation escalated when the Army personnel later stormed the police station.

According to the FIR, a copy of which was accessed by The Tribune, “a criminal conspiracy and violent assault” took place at Atholi police station. The FIR states that under the “direct command” of N Arun Gandhi, Commanding Officer 17 RR, a group of 30-40 Army personnel, led by Major Vikas Sharma, launched a “pre-planned attack”.

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“Armed with lathis, iron rods, and arms and ammunition, the group stormed the police station by climbing over the main gate and the boundary wall. Their intention was to cause fatal injuries and kill the police personnel on duty,” the FIR states.

It further alleges that during the scuffle, the Army personnel tore the uniform of the SHO and physically assaulted Atholi SDPO Vijay Kumar Bhagat. Several other police personnel on duty also sustained injuries during the assault, it adds.

The FIR also states that the Army personnel also assaulted the ARTO, Kishtwar, and his personal security officers (PSOs), who were present at the police station. “The attackers also caused extensive damage to government and public property, vandalising the official vehicle of the ARTO, the vehicle of the SHO and the SDPO and damaging the main gate of the police station,” it states.

The FIR names Commanding Officer Gandhi and Major Vikas Sharma of the 17 RR, besides 30-40 other Army personnel.

Meanwhile, the Army spokesperson said, “Appropriate action will be taken based on the outcome of the joint investigation. At this stage, it would be premature to comment further while the investigations are in progress.”

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