After making their mark in combat duties on the ground, Army dogs are now being trained for airborne operations, including parachute jumps from aircraft.

Displaying precision and combat readiness, an Army paratrooper undertook a tandem parachute jump over the Behat drop zone in central India with a dog handler and his combat canine, carrying a full combat load.

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According to the Army, the jump is believed to be among the first instances of a tandem descent involving a dog handler and his canine. It builds upon earlier free-fall jumps undertaken with the dog.

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“A remarkable testament to trust, teamwork and the unbreakable bond between soldier and canine, mission-ready, together,” the Central Command said.

Military dogs of some other countries are also trained for airborne operations and participate alongside Special Forces. In fact, combat dogs had accompanied US Navy SEALs during the raid to kill Osama bin Laden in Pakistan.

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Military dogs undergo specialised training, including battle inoculation and exposure to combat environment so they become used to the sound of explosions, gunshots, smoke and chaos.

Dogs have been an integral part of the Armed Forces, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and other law-enforcement agencies for decades. Their roles include guarding and patrolling, assault and suspect neutralisation, VIP security, detecting explosives and mines, identifying contraband, search-and-rescue operations. They have also served overseas with Indian troops.

Dogs, which have been critical to the success of many military operations, are considered as force multipliers. Besides detecting hostile elements, they are able to get into places that are difficult for humans to access. Equipped with cameras, they also provide valuable tactical intelligence. Their relatively smaller size and faster speed make them a difficult target.

Many military dogs have been decorated for gallantry, while some have also been wounded or killed in action. Dogs who die in service are given a final farewell with full military honours.

With military dogs regularly employed in counter-terrorist operations as well as disaster relief missions, the Army is also developing new protective devices like modular bulletproof vests and smart collars for its canine warriors that would help mitigate casualties.

Operational deployment exposes the dogs to extreme weather conditions, strenuous physical exertion and toxic environment, which can result in heat stress, fatigue, respiratory disorders and cardiac health issues. A smart collar would monitor parameters such as body temperature, pulse, respiration, heart-rate variability and calorie expenditure.

The light, modular bulletproof vest would offer protection to the torso against bullets and splinters during anti-terrorist operations or patrols in high-threat areas like the Line of Control.