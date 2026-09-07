DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Top Headlines / Army sets up lab to detect Chinese components in drones

Army sets up lab to detect Chinese components in drones

Called 'AASHVAST' (Assessment and Analysis of Electronic Systems Hardware for Vulnerabilities and Security Threats), the facility is aimed at enhancing the integrity, reliability and security of mission-critical military electronics.

article_Author
Ajay Banerjee
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:35 AM Sep 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The facility, based in New Delhi, scans for hidden passwords, embedded keys and remote-access tools.
Advertisement

To strengthen the electronic security of military drones, the Army has set up a special lab that uses advanced software to weed out Chinese components and assess "vulnerabilities" in unmanned systems.

Each drone is examined to verify that it is genuine and has not been modified. The facility, based in New Delhi, scans for hidden passwords, embedded keys and remote-access tools. It also determines whether a drone accepts only manufacturer-approved software updates and evaluates location-security controls that govern its behaviour during GPS spoofing or jamming attempts by an adversary.

Advertisement

Called 'AASHVAST' (Assessment and Analysis of Electronic Systems Hardware for Vulnerabilities and Security Threats), the facility is aimed at enhancing the integrity, reliability and security of mission-critical military electronics.

Advertisement

AASHVAST is an analysis and validation suite built for the Directorate General of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (DG EME). Rajib Roy, the director of QuickPay Tech which established the suite, says “the system addresses a gap that has, until now, gone unexamined in routine practice”.

Anshuman Tripathi, a former member of the National Security Advisory Board (NSAB) and patent holder on "semi-conductor modification", says “such a system was long overdue". The Chinese have copied US-designed semiconductors which are virtually the same as the original ones.

Advertisement

The system examines the software embedded in a drone. While airframes are routinely inspected, weighed and bench-tested, the firmware that determines how an aircraft flies, what commands it accepts, and where it can or cannot operate often remains invisible to conventional inspection.

“Hidden keys, embedded credentials, secret command paths or altered flight limits surface only under detailed inspection,” Roy added.

AASHVAST runs entirely offline inside the air-gapped facility and is read-only by design. Nothing is ever written about the aircraft under examination. The software can be read directly off a connected flight controller or camera payload, or uploaded as a stored image.

Findings are rated for their severity and written in plain language, rolled into a single security posture read and exported to a structured record in one action — so that the technician at the bench and the officer signing acceptance work from the same document.

Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth inaugurated the facility on August 14. The Army had then said it would enable the evaluation of critical defence platforms, strengthen cyber resilience, improve operational readiness and promote the growth of the domestic defence ecosystem.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts