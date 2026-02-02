At Rs 13,705 crore, ambitious space sector gets meagre 2% high

The Department of Space has been allocated Rs 13,705.63 crore in the Union Budget for financial year 2026-27, a slight increment of above 2 per cent as compared to the Budget Estimate of Rs 13,416.20 crore in 2025–26.

Advertisement

The emphasis is more on capital outlay which has risen to Rs 6,375.92 crore in FY27 from the previous allocation of Rs 6,103.63 crore in FY26. Of the total allocation for the space sector, a sum of Rs 12,822.81 crore was allocated to space applications, space sciences and INSAT satellite systems.

Advertisement

This comes at a time when India will be focusing on lunar missions and Gaganyaan in the next few years.

Advertisement

With an aim to promote astrophysics and astronomy, four telescope infrastructure facilities -- the National Large Solar Telescope, the National Large Optical-infrared Telescope, the Himalayan Chandra Telescope and the COSMOS-2 Planetarium -- will also be set up or upgraded.

Lt Gen AK Bhatt (retd), Director General, Indian Space Association (ISpA), says the organisation is hopeful of a more investment-friendly environment for science and technology, which will encourage the private sector.

Advertisement

“Alongside this, the announcement on expanding telescope infrastructure and learning facilities is a meaningful step towards strengthening India’s scientific base in astrophysics and astronomy. Together, these measures can improve observational capabilities, enable long-term research and strengthen collaboration between ISRO, academia and industry, gradually enhancing India’s contribution to global space science and the broader space ecosystem,” he adds.

Dr Pawan Goenka, Chairman of IN-SPACe (Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre) and the SCALE (Steering Committee for Advancing Local value-add and Exports) Committee, says, “The Union Budget-2026 continues to strengthen the foundations required for sustained economic growth. With wide-ranging reforms across sectors, the focus on manufacturing with a boost to creating Champion MSMEs, and infrastructure reflects an understanding that scale and resilience are built through stable policy and institutional support.”

Goenka further states that simplification of tax processes, decriminalisation of compliance-related provisions, and GST rationalisation will ease adherence, improve predictability for businesses, and encourage entrepreneurship.

“The proposal to establish dedicated Rare Earth Corridors across mineral-rich states is a timely step towards securing critical materials, strengthening domestic value chains, and reducing strategic dependencies. At the same time, targeted customs duty exemptions to support domestic manufacturing and supply-chain integration will further contribute to a more competitive, resilient economy, where businesses can invest with confidence and plan for the long term,” he adds.