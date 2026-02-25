DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Top Headlines / Bangladesh man who gathered mob to lynch Hindu worker Dipu Das nabbed

Bangladesh man who gathered mob to lynch Hindu worker Dipu Das nabbed

23 arrested in case so far

article_Author
Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:12 AM Feb 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement
The Bangladesh police have arrested a tea stall owner in connection with the brutal lynching and burning of a minority community member and garment worker, Dipu Chandra Das (27), in Mymensingh, taking the total number of arrests in the case to 23, as per local media reports on Tuesday.Md Bablu Mia, 24, was picked up by the Mymensingh Detective Branch around 9 pm on Sunday from Dubaliapara in Bhaluka. The police said he later gave a confession under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure before a Senior Judicial Magistrate’s Court and was remanded to jail.
Advertisement

According to investigators, Bablu was present at the factory gate where the garment worker was attacked on February 18. He allegedly played a key role in gathering people and mobilising the crowd with slogans before the mob assaulted the victim.

Advertisement

A senior police officer, who was quoted by the local media, said three key witnesses have recorded statements under Section 164, while 12 accused have submitted confessional statements so far. Efforts are under way to apprehend the remaining suspects.

Advertisement

Dipu, a resident of Mokamia Kanda village in Tarakanda upazila, had been working for two years at Pioneer Knitwears (BD) Limited in Bhaluka. He was beaten to death and his body set ablaze by a mob following allegations of derogatory remarks about Islam.

The victim’s younger brother, Apu Chandra Das, lodged a case with Bhaluka Model Police Station against 150 unidentified persons.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts