Bangladesh man who gathered mob to lynch Hindu worker Dipu Das nabbed

According to investigators, Bablu was present at the factory gate where the garment worker was attacked on February 18. He allegedly played a key role in gathering people and mobilising the crowd with slogans before the mob assaulted the victim.

A senior police officer, who was quoted by the local media, said three key witnesses have recorded statements under Section 164, while 12 accused have submitted confessional statements so far. Efforts are under way to apprehend the remaining suspects.

Dipu, a resident of Mokamia Kanda village in Tarakanda upazila, had been working for two years at Pioneer Knitwears (BD) Limited in Bhaluka. He was beaten to death and his body set ablaze by a mob following allegations of derogatory remarks about Islam.

The victim’s younger brother, Apu Chandra Das, lodged a case with Bhaluka Model Police Station against 150 unidentified persons.