DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Top Headlines / Battling self-doubt, physique change worries, Nabha lifter Harjinder wins CWG silver

Battling self-doubt, physique change worries, Nabha lifter Harjinder wins CWG silver

Second Commonwealth medal for farmer’s daughter after years of struggle

article_Author
Aakanksha N Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 01:18 AM Jul 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Silver medallist Harjinder Kaur poses for photographs during the presentation ceremony after the women’s 69kg weightlifting event at the 23rd Commonwealth Games, in Glasgow, Scotland, on Tuesday, PTI
Advertisement

There was a time when Nabha’s Harjinder Kaur doubted whether weightlifting would change her physique and wondered if she should continue with the sport. On Tuesday, Harjinder won the silver medal in the women’s 69 kg event at the 2026 Commonwealth Games. This is her second Commonwealth Games medal, having won bronze in 2022.

Advertisement

Hailing from Mehas village in Nabha, Harjinder is the daughter of Sahib Singh, a small farmer who owns a few cattle.

Advertisement

Harjinder’s sporting journey began in Class XI. She initially played kabaddi for about two years before her first coach, Paramjit Sharma of Punjabi University, recognised her exceptional strength and encouraged her to take up tug of war, and later weightlifting — a decision that transformed her life.

Advertisement

The transition, however, was not without hesitation. “At one stage, Harjinder told us that she didn’t want to continue with weightlifting as it would make her body look different,” her father told The Tribune. “My wife and I told her not to think that way. We encouraged her to focus on building her future through the sport she loved,” he added.

Just hours before stepping onto the competition platform on Tuesday, Harjinder called her brother Pritpal Singh. “She told me she was fully fit and confident of winning a medal. Her confidence proved right as she returned home with another Commonwealth Games medal,” Pritpal said

Advertisement

Harjinder was recently honoured with the prestigious Maharaja Ranjit Singh Award by the Punjab Government.

Her coach Paramjit Singh credits her success to discipline and unwavering focus. “She was always dedicated. She never missed a single training session and even continued practising during the Covid pandemic. She never lost focus,” he said.

Harjinder’s family also struggled financially for years. Meeting the expenses of her training, diet and travel to competitions was a constant challenge. Determined not to let financial constraints crush her dreams, Sahib Singh took loans to ensure she received every opportunity to excel.

Harjinder’s childhood was equally demanding. Every day, she cycled nearly 5 km from Mehas village to Nabha to attend school. “I still remember how her bicycle would often get punctured. Instead of complaining, she would quietly push it all the way home because she understood our financial situation,” her father recalled.

After school, Harjinder would help her father with farm work, including operating the chaff cutter to prepare fodder for the family’s cattle. She believes the physically demanding work helped build her arm strength.

Despite severe financial hardships, education remained a priority for the family. “Our father always encouraged us to study, irrespective of our financial condition. Even when money was scarce, our parents assured us they would do everything possible to support our education and dreams,” Pritpal said.

Today, Harjinder is employed with the Income Tax Department, while her brother is also earning. Years of struggle have finally given way to stability. An emotional Sahib Singh summed up the family’s journey with a smile: “Hun koi fikar nai mainu (Now I have no worries).”

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts