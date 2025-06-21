Bengaluru man sells land for daughter’s marriage; 18 years later, she demands compensation

A property deal from 2006 has come under dispute nearly two decades later, after the daughter of the original seller issued a legal notice to the current owners, claiming being an adult at that time she was not informed or consulted about the sale.

The buyers, who purchased the land directly from the seller without a Power of Attorney, say all legal documents, including the sale deed and Khata certificate, are in order.

They have been paying property taxes regularly since acquiring the plot, which falls within BBMP limits.

According to the buyer’s account posted on Reddit, the seller's daughter, an adult at the time of the transaction, is now seeking compensation, alleging her rights were overlooked. The seller’s son initially called the matter a family issue but has since urged the buyers to settle with the daughter privately, suggesting that others have done the same.

The buyers, however, have hired legal counsel and are preparing to contest the claim in court.

Legal experts online note that if the property was self-acquired and sold legally by the rightful owner, the daughter may have little legal ground to stand on.