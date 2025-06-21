DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Top Headlines / Bengaluru man sells land for daughter’s marriage; 18 years later, she demands compensation

Bengaluru man sells land for daughter’s marriage; 18 years later, she demands compensation

The buyers, who purchased the land directly from the seller without a Power of Attorney, say all legal documents, including the sale deed and Khata certificate, are in order
article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:26 PM Jun 21, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Bengaluru land sale sparks legal dispute after 18 years. Photo for representation only.
Advertisement

A property deal from 2006 has come under dispute nearly two decades later, after the daughter of the original seller issued a legal notice to the current owners, claiming being an adult at that time she was not informed or consulted about the sale.

Advertisement

The buyers, who purchased the land directly from the seller without a Power of Attorney, say all legal documents, including the sale deed and Khata certificate, are in order.

They have been paying property taxes regularly since acquiring the plot, which falls within BBMP limits.

Advertisement

Purchased a plot of land in Bangalore in 2006. Now the seller's daughter is demanding compensation.

byu/HelpfulManagement929 inLegalAdviceIndia

According to the buyer’s account posted on Reddit, the seller's daughter, an adult at the time of the transaction, is now seeking compensation, alleging her rights were overlooked. The seller’s son initially called the matter a family issue but has since urged the buyers to settle with the daughter privately, suggesting that others have done the same.

Advertisement

The buyers, however, have hired legal counsel and are preparing to contest the claim in court.

Legal experts online note that if the property was self-acquired and sold legally by the rightful owner, the daughter may have little legal ground to stand on.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts