Remembering renowned musician and filmmaker Bhupen Hazarika on the occasion of his 100th birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said his music united the nation and inspired generations.

Addressing an event in Guwahati to mark the 100th birth anniversary celebrations of Hazarika, Modi said his life reflected the spirit of India's unity in diversity, and the conferment of the nation's highest civilian honour Bharat Ratna on him reflected the Centre's commitment to the Northeast.

The Prime Minister said on September 8, the birth anniversary of Bhupen Hazarika was observed and he had expressed his emotions in a dedicated article honoring the renowned musician and filmmaker. Modi remarked that it is his privilege to be part of the centenary birth anniversary celebrations of Bhupen Da, while noting that he is lovingly referred to by all as “Shudha Kantho.”

The Prime Minister emphasised that this is the centenary year of that Shudha Kantho who gave voice to the emotions of India, connected music with sensitivity, preserved India’s dreams through his music and narrated the compassion of Mother India through Mother Ganga. Speaking on the occasion, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a veiled attack on the erstwhile UPA regime. Sarma said Modi’s presence at the even to commemorate Hazarika's birth centenary had healed a wound that lingered since 2011, when the state mourned Hazarika’s demise.

“When Bhupen da died, the people of Assam wanted a representative of the Government of India to come and pay respects. We wanted the prime minister to come and lay a garland when he was being cremated. But our dream did not come true,” Sarma recalled, in a veiled reference to the then Congress-led UPA government and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who represented Assam in the Rajya Sabha. "Today, Modi ji has come to be part of Bhupen da’s birth centenary celebrations. The way he has shown respect for Bhupen da, the people of Assam will never forget it,” Sarma said, adding that the Prime Minister’s gesture carried emotional significance for every Assamese.