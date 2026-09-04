BJP accuses Punjab Govt of running ‘graft syndicate’; smear campaign, says AAP

Separately, a SAD delegation met Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Thursday and demanded a high-level CBI inquiry into alleged large-scale corruption in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

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Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Bhandari played purported audio recordings in which, he claimed, intermediaries referred to the involvement of CM Mann and his wife in efforts to get an FIR withdrawn or otherwise resolve a case. He alleged that the recordings indicated a “middleman model” in which money was being negotiated for getting cases settled.

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Bhandari linked the allegations to FIR No. 77 registered at the Civil Lines police station, claiming that the case involved an accused named Gurwinder Chahal. He alleged that one of the purported recordings contained a conversation in which an intermediary told a relative of the accused that the Chief Minister had been informed and the case would be “finished”.

He further claimed that another recording contained a discussion about the amount involved, which he put at Rs 5 crore, while a third suggested that the money was to be distributed among several people.

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The BJP spokesperson also sought to establish a link between the alleged conversations and the subsequent release of the accused on bail. He claimed the accused was arrested on May 13 and later released on bail.

The BJP demanded a probe by a central agency, arguing that the allegations involved the functioning of the CMO and, therefore, could not be adequately investigated by the Punjab Government.

However, the allegations made at the press conference, including claims that money reached the Chief Minister or his family, were not independently established by the material presented at the briefing. The purported audio recordings and their interpretation by the BJP would require forensic verification and investigation.

Responding to the charges, AAP hit back at the BJP and the SAD. Party Punjab media in-charge Baltej Pannu said, "If the Akalis attack the CM here, the BJP attacks him in Delhi."

Questioning the BJP and SAD over their alleged associations with individuals being referred to as intermediaries, Pannu displayed photographs purportedly showing them with leaders of both parties.

He showed photographs of one of the intermediaries with BJP leaders, including JP Nadda, Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Ravneet Singh Bittu. He also displayed photographs of Chahal, the main accused in the case, with Sukhbir Singh Badal, Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Bikram Singh Majithia, including pictures from social and family functions. He further referred to photographs of another intermediary with Akali leaders.

“If you know these people so well, then why this whole drama? Why not first answer questions about your own associations?” Pannu asked them.

He said the photographs showed that the individuals being discussed were not political strangers to the BJP or Akali leadership and questioned why these parties were now seeking explanations from others without addressing their own links.

“No amount of character assassination can hide the work of the Mann government,” he said, adding that AAP would remain focused on development, public welfare and delivery of services to the people.

Meanwhile, during a meeting with Governor Kataria, SAD leaders demanded a high-level CBI inquiry into alleged corruption in the CMO.

Addressing mediapersons, party president Sukhbir Badal said they urged the Governor to take cognisance of the matter.

Badal, who was accompanied by party leaders Bikram Majithia, Maheshinder Singh Grewal, Daljit Cheema and Sikandar Maluka, said the party demanded the resignation of the CM, an independent CBI inquiry into all corruption allegations linked to the CMO and Mann’s family and registration of an FIR against the CM’s wife, Dr Gurpreet Kaur.

He said the women’s wing of the party, led by Harsimrat Badal, would march towards the CM's residence on September 5 and stage a protest. He alleged, “The CMO has turned into a one-stop Sewa Kendra, where rape accused are shielded, gangsters and corrupt officials find refuge and dubious land transactions are carried out.”

Badal claimed, “There is evidence that five women victims met the CM for justice. All proofs, including audio clips and CCTV footage, are in the public domain. Cancellation reports were filed within two months in two rape cases in Amritsar and Mohali.”