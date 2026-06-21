BJP chief Nitin Nabin vows to build Punjab that great 19th century Sikh ruler dreamt of

BJP president Nitin Nabin on Saturday commenced his three-day maiden visit to Punjab by paying obeisance at the Golden Temple even as he vowed to “create a state of Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s dreams”.

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Sporting a saffron turban and performing ‘bartan sewa’ (washing utensils) at the shrine, Nabin was accompanied by the Punjab BJP’s top leadership, including state president Kewal Singh Dhillon, Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu, Rajya Sabha MPs Tarun Chugh and Vikramjit Singh Sawhney, and HS Phoolka.

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Addressing the media, Nabin said, “I experienced immense peace while praying at Harmandar Sahib. Just as Maharaja Ranjit Singh gave a unique governance identity to Punjab, we all want to create a state of his dreams.”

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During his visit to Jallianwala Bagh, Nabin was presented a portrait of Maharaja Ranjit Singh. “I come from the land of Patna Sahib, the birthplace of Guru Gobind Singh, which is also my ‘karmabhoomi’ (place of work). I always pray for peace and harmony across the country.”

Earlier, he was received at the Amritsar international airport by Dhillon, Bittu, Chugh and BJP national vice-president Saudan Singh. He also paid obeisance at the Durgiana Temple and Ram Tirath Temple.

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Nabin also held a meeting with the Punjab BJP core committee members, including national parliamentary board member Iqbal Singh Lalpura, former state president Sunil Jakhar, Manoranjan Kalia, Avinash Rai Khanna, Ashwani Sharma, Vijay Sampla, Shwait Malik and Amritsar district president Harvinder Sandhu. He reviewed organisational strategies and discussed plans to strengthen the BJP across Punjab.

The discussions focused on expanding the party’s organisational structure down to the booth level, upcoming political programmes and the current political situation in the state. The meeting’s aim was to assess the party’s ongoing activities and prepare a roadmap for future campaigns and outreach initiatives.

Nabin later participated in a roadshow in Jalandhar and a yoga day event at Lovely Professional University in Phagwara. In Ludhiana, he is expected to hold an organisational meeting with Shakti Kendra heads and senior party functionaries. BJP sources said he was also expected to meet Padma Shri agriculture-economist Sardara Singh Johl and attend a youth event.