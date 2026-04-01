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Home / Top Headlines / BJP promises CBI inquiry into Sabarimala gold theft

BJP promises CBI inquiry into Sabarimala gold theft

Vows Rs 3,000 women pension, Rs 2,500 health card, AIIMS on manifesto for Kerala poll

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C Gouridasan Nair
Thiruvananthapuram, Updated At : 02:48 AM Apr 01, 2026 IST
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BJP president Nitin Nabin, the party's Kerala President Rajeev Chandrasekhar, and others during the release of NDA's election manifesto for the upcoming state Assembly polls in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, on Tuesday. PTI
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After blaming Opposition parties for promoting ‘revdi’ culture wherever they were in power, the BJP itself has offered a slew of freebies in Kerala to woo voters.

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In its manifesto for the April 9 Assembly elections, released by BJP chief Nitin Nabin and state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar here on Tuesday, the BJP has promised Rs 2,500 food and health card for women of poor families, Rs 3,000 pension for per month for those aged 70 years and above, all women heads of poor households and widows, and two free LPG cylinders and 20,000 litres of free drinking water per household annually.

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The manifesto also promises a high-speed rail corridor linking the two ends of the state and an All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). The ruling Left Democratic Front government had been raising both demands before the Centre for long.

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The manifesto also promises a CBI investigation into the Sabarimala gold theft case and overhaul of temple administration in the state. “A time-bound CBI probe will be conducted into the Sabarimala gold theft to bring the corrupt to justice. Devaswom Boards will be restructured to increase the participation of devotees in temple administration to ensure the protection of shrines, including Sabarimala and Guruvayur. Additionally, a ‘Sabarimala Infrastructure Development Mission’ will be launched to enhance basic amenities and facilities for pilgrims,” the manifesto says.

The manifesto says that Thiruvananthapuram would be transformed into a premier IT and innovation capital and Kochi primed to anchor the nation’s maritime ambitions as India’s shipbuilding hub. It envisions Kozhikode as a global destination for healthcare and medical innovation and Thrissur as the state’s cultural tourism capital. Kollam would be developed into a blue economy hub with focus on marine exports and Kannur as a strategic defence innovation centre.

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