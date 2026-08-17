BJP revamp on cards as Nabin finalises new team

The ruling BJP is all set to revamp its organisation, with national president Nitin Nabin said to have finalised his new team. The organisational overhaul could be announced as early as Monday or during this week.

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The focus, sources say, will be on inducting next-generation leaders with a significant representation to youth and women.

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This transition to a younger team, leaders say, had long been on the cards after the BJP elevated Nabin, 46, as its youngest ever chief in the party's 46-year history. The BJP was established on April 6, 1980, and Nabin was elected its 12th president on January 19 this year.

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Nabin's election was widely expected to be followed by a comprehensive generational shift in the BJP's overall organisation. This shift, coming close on the heels of the Cockroach Janta Party-led student protests, may well be seen as a response of the ruling party to the recent anxieties displayed by Gen Z.

It remains to be seen if Dharmendra Pradhan, whose ouster was the top outcome of the CJP movement, will be accommodated in the party organisation by Nabin. Several senior leaders are expected to be moved from the Union Council of Ministers to the BJP organisation.

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A revamp of the party structure will be followed by a Cabinet reshuffle by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Tribune had earlier reported in its columns that a Cabinet revamp was likely only after August 15 and not sooner.

In the current structure, the BJP organisation is led by a four-member marg darshak mandal consisting of PM Modi, veterans LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi and defence minister Rajnath Singh.

Next in hierarchy is the 12-member parliamentary board led by PM Modi. The BJP's highest decision-making body, it comprises Nitin Nabin, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, JP Nadda, former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal, BJP OBC cell chief K Laxman, Punjab's Iqbal Singh Lalpura, Haryana's Sudha Yadav, Madhya Pradesh leader Satyanarayan Jatiya and Karnataka's BL Santosh who is also party general secretary organisation.

The BJP central election committee, chaired by PM Modi, comes next. It has all 12 parliamentary board members along with Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, union minister Bhupender Yadav and BJP Mahila Morcha chief Vanathi Srinivasan. There are 11 BJP vice-presidents, including former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje and MP Baijayant Panda.

The seven general secretaries are Arun Singh, Dushyant Gautam, Vinod Tawde, Tarun Chugh, Sunil Bansal, Radha Mohan Das Agarwal and BL Santosh. All general secretaries apart from Sunil Bansal and BL Santosh are or have been MPs. Chugh and Tawde are the latest to be elected to Rajya Sabha.

Several prominent leaders are being tipped for inclusion in Nitin Nabin's team. All eyes will also be on whether former minister Smriti Irani, rested from the Cabinet earlier, will be rehabilitated.

Current structure

4-member marg darshak mandal

12-member parliamentary board

15 member central election committee

11 national vice-presidents

7 national general secretaries

1 joint general secretary

11 national secretaries

7 chiefs of morchas (Yuva, Mahila, OBC, ST, SC, Kisan & minority)

1 Media in-charge

1 Media co-in-charge

1 Treasurer & 1 co-treasurer