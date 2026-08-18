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Home / Top Headlines / BJP turns to ex-AAP strategist Sandeep Pathak for Punjab challenge

BJP turns to ex-AAP strategist Sandeep Pathak for Punjab challenge

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:47 AM Aug 18, 2026 IST
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Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak. File photo
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Four months after he and other former Aam Aadmi Party MPs joined the BJP, Sandeep Pathak today found a place in the new team of BJP national president Nitin Nabin.

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Pathak has been named one of the 16 BJP national secretaries and is the only leader among recent defectors to be assigned a key organisational role in the party.

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Sources say BJP will rely on Pathak for its Punjab election strategy. The state goes to polls next year and Pathak, a former long-time aide of Arvind Kejriwal, is widely credited with scripting AAP's 2022 Punjab landslide, in which the party won 92 of the 117 Assembly seats.

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A Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab, Pathak is already learnt to be working on poll arithmetic for the BJP in the state. He is known to have close ties with a section of AAP MLAs and is expected to play a significant behind-the-scenes role in shaping the party's strategy.

It remains to be seen if Vikramjit Singh Sahney and Raghav Chadha, two other high-profile former AAP MPs now in the BJP, find a place in the reshuffle of the Union Council of Ministers expected in the coming days.

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With Ravneet Singh Bittu no longer in the council and Hardeep Singh Puri's Rajya Sabha term nearing its end, suspense is growing on whether a new face from Punjab will be inducted into Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet.

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