BREAKING NEWS: AAP leaders Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak, Ashok Mittal join BJP

AAP leaders Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal have joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The three leaders announced this at a press conference in New Delhi today.

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Chadha also claimed that two thirds of the AAP MPs had quit the party.

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"I was the right man in the wrong party," he said.

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Chadha claimed that former cricketer and party leader Harbhajan Singh, Rajinder Gupta, Vikram Sahney and Swati Maliwal were also with them, taking the total MPs joining the BJP to seven.

"We are merging with the BJP. We have submitted papers to that effect with Rajya Sabha Secretariat," he announced.

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The ED had raided Mittal’s premises, both official and residential, earlier this month.

Earlier in the day, AAP's Punjab unit accused the BJP of attempting to engineer a split within the party by creating an atmosphere of fear among its MPs through the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

AAP’s chief spokesperson Baltej Pannu alleged that senior party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha had been “used as a tool” in the alleged conspiracy. He claimed that Chadha was promised a ministerial berth at the Centre in return for helping the BJP weaken AAP in Punjab.

Pannu directly accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of being involved in the alleged plot.