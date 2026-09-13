BRICS adopts declaration despite divide on West Asia, calls for end to global turmoil

Despite deep differences over the West Asia conflict between members Iran and the UAE, the 10-member BRICS grouping on Friday managed to speak in one voice, adopting the New Delhi Declaration after tough, night-long negotiations that saw the bloc take a strong position on the conflict, Israel’s violations of the Lebanon ceasefire, attacks on nuclear facilities, terrorism and global trade.

The leaders jointly called for maximum restraint in West Asia, protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure, and greater efforts through dialogue and diplomacy to prevent further escalation. They also expressed serious concern over deliberate attacks on civilian infrastructure and peaceful nuclear facilities under International Atomic Energy Agency safeguards, stressing that nuclear safety, security and safeguards must be upheld even during armed conflicts.

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The consensus followed days of negotiations over language on West Asia. The declaration stressed respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity and the need to maintain the smooth flow of global trade, supply chains and energy. The issue of secure sea lanes and the safety and well-being of seafarers also figured prominently during the summit amid growing risks to commercial shipping.

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On Gaza, BRICS expressed deep concern over continued violence despite the October 2025 ceasefire and opposed policies aimed at the forced displacement of Palestinians and any geographic or demographic changes to the enclave. It reaffirmed support for a two-state solution, with a sovereign, independent and viable Palestinian state within the internationally recognised 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The grouping demanded full humanitarian access to Gaza, condemned attacks on civilians and healthcare facilities and the use of starvation as a method of warfare, and reaffirmed support for UNRWA. On Lebanon, it condemned continued ceasefire violations and called on Israel to respect the agreement and withdraw its forces from Lebanese territory where they remain.

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In a significant India-specific reference, BRICS strongly condemned the April 22, 2025, terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir in which 26 people were killed. It reiterated zero tolerance for terrorism, called for action against cross-border terrorism, its financing and safe havens, and urged concerted action against all UN-designated terrorists and entities.

The declaration also criticised unilateral tariffs and economic sanctions, warning that tariff and non-tariff barriers could disrupt trade and supply chains. It opposed unilateral coercive measures, including sanctions not authorised by the UN Security Council.

On global governance, BRICS backed greater representation of developing countries and reform of the UN Security Council. China and Russia reiterated support for the aspirations of India and Brazil to play a greater role in the UN, including the Security Council.