'BRICS must rally Global South': Xi Jinping thanks PM Modi for hosting summit; pushes for stronger multilateral cooperation

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday called on BRICS countries to rally the Global South and become a “stabilising and positive force” in international affairs, pitching stronger cooperation on trade, artificial intelligence, technology and supply chains.

Addressing the second and final session of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, Xi said the rise of the Global South had become a key driver of a more multipolar world but warned that the international landscape remained “volatile and fraught with risks and challenges”.

Advertisement

Xi urged developing countries to jointly defend international law and the principles of sovereign equality, non-interference and peaceful settlement of disputes, while opposing double standards in the application of international rules.

Advertisement

He also called for reform of the UN, World Trade Organisation and international financial architecture to give developing countries a greater voice.

“Global South countries should hold high the banner of multilateralism,” Xi said, calling for greater representation of developing countries in global institutions and faster progress towards the UN 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda.

Advertisement

The Chinese President also outlined five initiatives to deepen BRICS cooperation — on open-source and inclusive AI, trade and investment facilitation, digital industries, intelligent manufacturing, and science and technology talent development.

China, he said, would establish a BRICS AI open-source community, support cooperation in developing and applying large language models and organise specialised AI training. Beijing also proposed a BRICS special economic zone partnership and a digital ecosystem cloud platform.

Xi further offered Chinese assistance to BRICS countries in building smart factories and proposed a BRICS engineer cultivation alliance for joint training and recognition of competency standards.

Calling for stronger economic integration, Xi said BRICS should safeguard stable industrial and supply chains, build a large integrated market and develop emerging and future industries.

He said China’s new five-year economic plan would also serve as a “cooperation list” for the rest of the world, promising greater opening up and deeper cooperation with Global South countries.