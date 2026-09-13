DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Top Headlines / 'BRICS must rally Global South': Xi Jinping thanks PM Modi for hosting summit; pushes for stronger multilateral cooperation

'BRICS must rally Global South': Xi Jinping thanks PM Modi for hosting summit; pushes for stronger multilateral cooperation

article_Author
Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:39 PM Sep 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday called on BRICS countries to rally the Global South and become a “stabilising and positive force” in international affairs, pitching stronger cooperation on trade, artificial intelligence, technology and supply chains.

Addressing the second and final session of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, Xi said the rise of the Global South had become a key driver of a more multipolar world but warned that the international landscape remained “volatile and fraught with risks and challenges”.

Advertisement

Xi urged developing countries to jointly defend international law and the principles of sovereign equality, non-interference and peaceful settlement of disputes, while opposing double standards in the application of international rules.

Advertisement

He also called for reform of the UN, World Trade Organisation and international financial architecture to give developing countries a greater voice.

“Global South countries should hold high the banner of multilateralism,” Xi said, calling for greater representation of developing countries in global institutions and faster progress towards the UN 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda.

Advertisement

The Chinese President also outlined five initiatives to deepen BRICS cooperation — on open-source and inclusive AI, trade and investment facilitation, digital industries, intelligent manufacturing, and science and technology talent development.

China, he said, would establish a BRICS AI open-source community, support cooperation in developing and applying large language models and organise specialised AI training. Beijing also proposed a BRICS special economic zone partnership and a digital ecosystem cloud platform.

Xi further offered Chinese assistance to BRICS countries in building smart factories and proposed a BRICS engineer cultivation alliance for joint training and recognition of competency standards.

Calling for stronger economic integration, Xi said BRICS should safeguard stable industrial and supply chains, build a large integrated market and develop emerging and future industries.

He said China’s new five-year economic plan would also serve as a “cooperation list” for the rest of the world, promising greater opening up and deeper cooperation with Global South countries.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts