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Home / Top Headlines / BRICS NSAs to meet over global security challenges

BRICS NSAs to meet over global security challenges

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:27 AM Jun 21, 2026 IST
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Ajit Doval, National Security Adviser. File
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India will host the BRICS National Security Advisers’ Meeting on June 22-23, bringing together top security officials from member countries to deliberate on evolving global security challenges and strengthen cooperation on key strategic issues.

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According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the meeting will be chaired by National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval and will see participation from his counterparts and heads of delegation from BRICS member states.

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The MEA said during the two-day meeting, delegates will exchange views on the theme "non-traditional security challenges confronting the world today". The discussions are expected to focus on the rapidly changing security landscape and the growing impact of emerging technologies on global and national security.

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“During the meeting, the National Security Advisers/Heads of Delegation of BRICS Member Countries will exchange views on the theme," the ministry said in its statement.

Participants will also discuss “the rapidly evolving nature of national security challenges, as well as the role of new technologies in emerging security threats,” highlighting concerns over cybersecurity, digital vulnerabilities, artificial intelligence-driven risks and other non-conventional security issues confronting nations.

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In addition, the NSAs will review the outcomes of the recently concluded 'BRICS Joint Working Groups on Counter-Terrorism and on Security in the Use of Information and Communication Technologies'. The review is expected to help shape future cooperation among BRICS nations in addressing transnational threats and strengthening collective security mechanisms.

The grouping has expanded its focus beyond economic issues to include strategic and security-related concerns affecting member nations.

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