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Home / Top Headlines / Build 30-day LPG reserves, govt tells oil firms amid West Asia crisis

Build 30-day LPG reserves, govt tells oil firms amid West Asia crisis

The government has assured that stocks of petrol, diesel, LPG, crude oil and natural gas remain adequate. Refineries are operating at optimum levels, while LPG production has reached an all-time high of around 52,000 tonnes per day.

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Rinku Behera
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:00 AM May 30, 2026 IST
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The government on Friday directed state-run fuel retailers to increase liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) storage capacity to meet at least 30 days of demand, as supply disruptions arising from the West Asia conflict underscore the need for larger reserves.

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Speaking to the media, a Petroleum Ministry official said the government was working on building strategic reserves. Oil marketing companies have been asked to prepare plans to maintain LPG reserves sufficient for a minimum of 30 days of demand. “They are working on it,” the official said.

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The government also assured that stocks of petrol, diesel, LPG, crude oil and natural gas remain adequate. Refineries are operating at optimum levels, while LPG production has reached an all-time high of around 52,000 tonnes per day.

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The official said higher retail fuel sales were being driven partly by agricultural demand and partly by a shift in purchases from bulk buyers and private fuel retailers to state-run outlets due to price differences.

More than 150 districts have recorded over 30 per cent growth in petrol sales, with sales doubling in 14 districts, the official said. Diesel sales rose by more than 30 per cent in 156 districts, while six districts reported growth of over 100 per cent.

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Sales by private fuel retailers have fallen by 38 per cent for diesel, while state-run oil marketing companies have seen bulk diesel sales decline by 29 per cent, she added.

She added that LPG supply continued to be affected by the prevailing geopolitical situation. However, supply to domestic households has been prioritised, and no dry-outs have been reported at LPG distributorships.

The government is closely monitoring the situation and has advised states and union territories to form special squads to curb hoarding and black marketing. Consumers have also been urged to avoid panic buying and purchase fuel only through authorised channels

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