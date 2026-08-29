Buried by friends after overdose death, Kapurthala man’s body exhumed

Fourteen days after a 25-year-old man died of a suspected drug overdose, the Kapurthala police on Thursday exhumed his body following a complaint by his family. Amandeep Singh, a resident of Desal village in Kapurthala district, had been missing since August 14.

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During the investigation into his disappearance, the police found that Amandeep had allegedly died of a suspected drug overdose after being administered drugs by his friends.

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A case has been registered against his friends Varinder and Palvinder, alias Ajay, at the Fattudhinga police station under Sections 238 (causing disappearance of evidence or giving false information to screen an offender) and 140(1) (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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Sub-Inspector Dilbag Singh of the Fattudhinga police station said that, acting on the family's complaint, the accused were detained and questioned. Based on their disclosures, a third accomplice has also been nominated in the case, the police said, adding that the accused admitted during interrogation that they had buried Amandeep’s body in a field.

The family said Amandeep had left home with some friends from the village on August 14 and never returned. They subsequently informed the police, but no trace of him was found for several days. The accused were rounded up three days ago after a formal complaint was lodged against them.

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During questioning, the accused allegedly told the police that they had administered drugs to Amandeep and were present while he consumed drugs on the night of August 14. They allegedly abandoned him in the fields after his condition deteriorated.

The police said that after Amandeep died the following day, the accused buried his body in a field and attempted to cover up the incident. The body was exhumed on Thursday, around 14 days after the alleged incident. As per information, records of Amandeep’s mobile phone showed that he had last been in contact with some of his friends.

Dheerendra Verma, DSP, Sultanpur Lodhi, said, “Amandeep went missing from his home on August 14. Following a formal complaint lodged three days ago, the accused were arrested and confessed to administering him drugs. A third person has also been nominated in the case. Whether the death was caused by a drug overdose can be established conclusively only after the post-mortem report is received."

The body has been sent to the Civil Hospital, Kapurthala. The police said further action in the case would be taken after the post-mortem examination and the recording of the family's statements.