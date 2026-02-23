Canadian PM Mark Carney to visit India on Feb 26; trade, AI push and defence ties on agenda

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will visit India from February 26 as part of a broader Indo-Pacific tour, with talks in New Delhi expected to focus on reviving and expanding bilateral ties in trade, technology, energy, and defence.

Carney, who will travel to Mumbai and New Delhi before heading to Australia and Japan, is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the visit. The discussions are likely to centre on elevating the India-Canada partnership amid shifting global supply chains and growing strategic churn in the Indo-Pacific.

Official statements from Ottawa said the visit aims to unlock new opportunities for Canadian workers and businesses across trade, energy, technology, and defence. For India, the engagement comes at a time when New Delhi is seeking to diversify critical mineral supplies, deepen cooperation in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, and strengthen economic partnerships with key Indo-Pacific players.

The two sides are expected to explore fresh momentum in negotiations for a trade pact, cooperation in clean energy, and collaboration in advanced technologies, including AI. Talent mobility and people-to-people ties, particularly in education and innovation ecosystems, are also likely to feature in the talks.

Carney will meet business leaders in Mumbai to identify investment opportunities and encourage greater two-way capital flows. Canada is pitching itself as a reliable supplier of energy and critical minerals, areas where India has been actively seeking long-term partnerships to secure supply chains for its manufacturing and green transition ambitions.

The visit assumes added significance against the backdrop of efforts by both countries to stabilise ties and recalibrate engagement. Diplomatic channels have remained active, and officials on both sides see economic cooperation as a pragmatic pathway to rebuild confidence.

After India, Carney will travel to Australia and Japan to deepen cooperation on maritime security, critical minerals, and advanced technologies. However, New Delhi will closely watch the India leg of the tour for signals on how Ottawa intends to reposition its engagement with one of its largest Indo-Pacific partners.

India and Canada share complementarities in technology, clean energy, and education, and the upcoming summit-level talks are expected to outline a roadmap for expanding cooperation in these sectors while addressing outstanding concerns through dialogue.