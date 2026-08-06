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Home / Top Headlines / Cash reward for liquor-free weddings in Mandi

Cash reward for liquor-free weddings in Mandi

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Dipender Manta
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 01:31 AM Aug 06, 2026 IST
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Block Development Committee (BDC) member Dalip Singh of the Main Bharola panchayat of Mandi district has announced a cash incentive of Rs 11,000 from his personal funds for families organising alcohol-free weddings, in an effort to discourage the practice of serving liquor at marriage functions.
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The announcement was made during a gram sabha meeting chaired by panchayat pradhan Sanjay Jamwal and attended by the BDC member and a large number of residents.

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Jamwal said the incentive was not a panchayat scheme or gram sabha resolution, but Dalip Singh's personal initiative to promote alcohol-free weddings.

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According to the pradhan, the announcement was well received, with many appreciating the initiative as a positive step towards promoting healthier social practices.

Speaking on the occasion, Dalip Singh said his objective was to encourage people to voluntarily shun the practice of serving liquor at weddings. "This is an effort to inspire families to celebrate weddings without alcohol and strengthen positive social values in our villages," he said.

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A former Army man, Dalip Singh said he wanted to use part of his pension for a social cause. He also announced that the honorarium he receives from the state government during his tenure as a BDC member would be spent entirely on developmental works in the panchayat.

During the gram sabha, several issues related to sanitation, public safety and panchayat administration were also discussed. It was announced that anyone found littering or spreading garbage in open areas within the panchayat would be liable to pay a fine of Rs 1,000. To strengthen cleanliness initiatives, every household in the panchayat will contribute Rs 100 as a sanitation fee.

The gram sabha was also informed that the customary amount presented to members of the transgender community during weddings, childbirths and other auspicious occasions ranged between Rs 1,100 and Rs 2,100. In addition, all hawkers and vendors operating in the panchayat area will be required to obtain police verification and carry valid bills for the goods they sell. A fee of Rs 100 has also been fixed for the issuance of a no-objection certificate by the panchayat.

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