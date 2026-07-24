DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Top Headlines / CBI clean chit to 2024 NEET leak ‘kingpin’

CBI clean chit to 2024 NEET leak ‘kingpin’

Says no evidence to establish the involvement of Mukhiya's involvement

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:57 AM Jul 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday said it did not find any evidence to establish the involvement of Sanjeev Kumar, alias Sanjeev Mukhiya, in the theft or distribution of the NEET-UG 2024 question paper.

Advertisement

The paper leak was exposed by the Bihar Police on May 5, 2024. During the investigation, the police suspected Mukhiya to be the kingpin in the case and subsequently named him in the FIR. Mukhiya was reportedly also involved in other cases of paper leaks.

Advertisement

He remained at large for a long time and was later arrested in connection with other cases. In the meantime, the CBI took over the NEET paper leak case and later got his custody.

Advertisement

In a statement, the agency said, “During the investigation, the CBI identified each and every person involved in the theft and onward distribution of the stolen question paper, as also each and every candidate who benefited from it. Multiple chargesheets were filed against 45 persons before the jurisdictional court in Patna. The CBI did not come across any evidence to establish the involvement of Sanjeev Kumar, alias Sanjeev Mukhiya, in the case.”

It said that since no evidence was found against Mukhiya, it did not file a chargesheet against him. He subsequently got bail. “Mukhiya remained in judicial custody after getting bail in the CBI case, as he is an accused in certain other cases being investigated by the Bihar Police,” it said.

Advertisement

Mukhiya was earlier employed as a technical assistant at Nalanda College’s Noorsarai branch. He has been linked to multiple paper leak cases, including the 2016 Bihar Police constable recruitment examination leak. He was also associated with Ranjit Don, alias Kumar Suman Singh, who is accused in several competitive examination and admission scams. Mukhiya first came into national focus in 2003 when he was arrested by the CBI for allegedly leaking question papers for the Common Admission Test (CAT) and medical entrance examinations.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts