CBSE Class 12 Maths paper QR code leads to YouTube music video; Board responds

A CBSE Class 12 Mathematics exam paper that was held on March 9 has led to an unexpected surprise. Apparently, students are claiming that while scanning the QR code printed on it, they were redirected to a YouTube video instead of verification details.

This has sparked amusement and confusion among students.

Many social media users claimed the code led to Rick Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up" on YouTube, a well-known online prank known as ‘rickrolling’.

However, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) while acknowledging the issue, has stated that the question papers are ‘genuine’ and the security remains ‘uncompromised’. It said concerns raised by students and parents have been taken seriously.

Important Update: Press Release issued by CBSE pic.twitter.com/HqhdjYo23q — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) March 10, 2026

In today’s episode of how serious our examination conducting authorities are- presenting to you CBSE class 12th board maths paper which has a QR code that opens rickroll’s song on YouTube 🤷🏿‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/gvQcsVvGVp — Nehr_who? (@Nher_who) March 9, 2026

The Central Board of Secondary Education, India Rickrolled 2.5 million students by printing a Youtube QR code on the Maths question paper pic.twitter.com/jSl3TlkjjV — Mogambo (@Netajinonsense1) March 9, 2026

Reactions:

One commented, “Best rickroll I’ve seen just from the amount of people that got rickrolled,” while another joked that “2026 is already off to a great start.”