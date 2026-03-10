DT
PT
CBSE Class 12 Maths paper QR code leads to YouTube music video; Board responds

CBSE Class 12 Maths paper QR code leads to YouTube music video; Board responds

The code led to Rick Astley's 'Never Gonna Give You Up', a well-known online prank known as 'rickrolling'

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:05 PM Mar 10, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
@Nher_who/X
A CBSE Class 12 Mathematics exam paper that was held on March 9 has led to an unexpected surprise. Apparently, students are claiming that while scanning the QR code printed on it, they were redirected to a YouTube video instead of verification details.

This has sparked amusement and confusion among students.

Many social media users claimed the code led to Rick Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up" on YouTube, a well-known online prank known as ‘rickrolling’.

However, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) while acknowledging the issue, has stated that the question papers are ‘genuine’ and the security remains ‘uncompromised’. It said concerns raised by students and parents have been taken seriously.

Reactions:

One commented, “Best rickroll I’ve seen just from the amount of people that got rickrolled,” while another joked that “2026 is already off to a great start.”

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

