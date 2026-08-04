Census to begin in J&K, Ladakh, HP & Uttarakhand on Sept 1

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Besides, for the conduct of census operations, there will be an option for self- enumeration from August 17 till August 31, 2026 just before the start of house-to-house population enumeration.

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"The reference date for the census in the union territory of Ladakh and snow bound non-synchronous areas of the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the snow-bound non-synchronous areas of the states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand shall be 00.00 hours of the first day of October, 2026," the notification read further.