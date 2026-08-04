DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Top Headlines / Census to begin in J&K, Ladakh, HP & Uttarakhand on Sept 1

Census to begin in J&K, Ladakh, HP & Uttarakhand on Sept 1

People to get option for self-enumeration from August 17 to August 31

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:05 AM Aug 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational Photo.
Advertisement
Census operations in Ladakh and snow-bound non-synchronous areas of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) as well as the states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand will be undertaken from September 1 to September 30, 2026, a notification issued by the Home Ministry on Monday said.The notification further stated that a revisional round from October 1 to October 5, 2026 will also be held.
Advertisement

Besides, for the conduct of census operations, there will be an option for self- enumeration from August 17 till August 31, 2026 just before the start of house-to-house population enumeration.

Advertisement

"The reference date for the census in the union territory of Ladakh and snow bound non-synchronous areas of the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the snow-bound non-synchronous areas of the states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand shall be 00.00 hours of the first day of October, 2026," the notification read further.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts