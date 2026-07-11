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Home / Top Headlines / Central panel backs OTT ban on 'Satluj', cites security concerns

Central panel backs OTT ban on 'Satluj', cites security concerns

Panel relied on the 2023 ruling of the CBFC which had refused to approve Diljit Dosanjh starrer Satluj, then titled "Ghallughara" in the present form

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:13 PM Jul 11, 2026 IST
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Diljit Dosanjh-starrer 'Satluj' was removed from OTT platform ZEE5.
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A government panel reviewing Diljit Dosanjh starrer Satluj has decided to confirm the Sunday orders that bar online streaming of the film.

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The panel has cited national security concerns for the move and relied on the 2023 ruling of the Central Board of Film Certification which had refused to approve the film, then titled "Ghallughara" in the present form.

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The CBFC has sought 127 cuts to the film. The filmmakers moved court against the CBFC but did not get any relief. They finally dropped the case in July 2025 and streamed the film under a new name on ZEE5 last Friday.

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The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting's interdepartmental committee (IDC) on Sunday blocked the film and then met with its producers and Zee5 to ask how a red-flagged film could stream online.

The Tribune reported on Wednesday that the panel was speaking with stakeholders to determine how it landed on ZEE5.

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While OTT is not regulated in India, the IDC, a standing committee set up under the Information Technology Act 2000, is empowered to review OTT content and block it if it threatens public safety.

The IDC draws its powers from Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

This Section allows the Government to block public access to any information in the interest of the sovereignty and integrity of India, defence, security, friendly relations with foreign states, public order, or for preventing incitement to cognizable offenses.

The Sunday orders blocking the film were also passed based on this section.

The IDC, which has representation from all major ministries, including Home, was constituted in 2021 under IT Act rules and reviews controversial online content.

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