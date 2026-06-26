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Home / Top Headlines / Centre authorises L-Gs, administrators in Chandigarh, J-K to exercise powers under Civil Aviation Safety Act

Centre authorises L-Gs, administrators in Chandigarh, J-K to exercise powers under Civil Aviation Safety Act

Suppression of Unlawful Acts against Safety of Civil Aviation Act provides legal framework for dealing with offences that threaten safety and security of civil aviation

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:24 AM Jun 26, 2026 IST
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The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), through a notification issued on June 25, said the President has issued the order in exercise of powers under Article 239(1) of the Constitution. Representative Image/iStock
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The Government has authorised the Lieutenant Governors and Administrators of eight Union Territories to exercise the powers and discharge the functions of the State Government under the Suppression of Unlawful Acts against Safety of Civil Aviation Act, 1982.

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The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), through a notification issued on June 25, said the President has issued the order in exercise of powers under Article 239(1) of the Constitution.

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The notification applies to the Union Territories of Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Lakshadweep, Ladakh, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

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Under the order, the Lieutenant Governors or Administrators of these Union Territories will exercise the powers and discharge the functions assigned to the State Government under the Act. These powers will be exercised subject to the control of the President and in concurrence with the Chief Justice of the High Court having jurisdiction over the respective Union Territory.

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The Suppression of Unlawful Acts against Safety of Civil Aviation Act, 1982 provides the legal framework for dealing with offences that threaten the safety and security of civil aviation in India.

As Union Territories do not generally have State Governments, the notification authorises their Administrators or Lieutenant Governors to exercise the statutory powers of the State Government under the Act. The arrangement will remain in force until further orders.

The notification was published in the Official Gazette on June 25.

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