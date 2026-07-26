DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Top Headlines / Chhattisgarh former PSC Chairman arrested in paper 'leak' case

Chhattisgarh former PSC Chairman arrested in paper 'leak' case

article_Author
PTI
Raipur, Updated At : 01:42 AM Jul 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday arrested former Chhattisgarh PSC Chairman Taman Singh Sonwani here on money laundering charges in an alleged examination paper leak case, officials said.

Advertisement

The probe pertains to the "leak" of question papers and "manipulation" of the state service examinations conducted in 2020 and 2021 by the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC).

Advertisement

Officials said Sonwani was taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after his questioning. They claimed he was "evasive" in his replies. The former PSC chief is being produced before a special PMLA court in Raipur, where the ED will seek his custodial remand, an official said.

Advertisement

The money laundering investigation stems from a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR in 2024. The CBI case was booked based on a state police complaint that was filed after the BJP came to power in Chhattisgarh defeating the Congress in November 2023. Sonwani was arrested by the CBI in 2024.

The ED accused Sonwani of leaking question papers and rigging selections in exchange for illegal gratification favouring his own relatives and candidates who paid bribes.

Advertisement

The central agency claimed that the recruitment rules of the PSC were amended in 2021 to remove the word "nephew" from the definition of family, allegedly to facilitate the selection selection of his relatives to government posts.

According to the ED, the probe found that "bribes" were collected partly in cash and partly laundered through a family-controlled "samiti" in the guise of CSR donation for a "non-existent" college.

It alleged that about Rs 45 lakh was routed this way from a private company as a quid pro quo for fixing the selection of two deputy collectors. -- PTI

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts