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Home / Top Headlines / Citing exam, Channi skips CWC meet, creates buzz in party circles

Citing exam, Channi skips CWC meet, creates buzz in party circles

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Rajmeet Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:35 AM Aug 20, 2026 IST
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Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi. File photo
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Amid efforts to end the internal leadership feud ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s absence from the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in New Delhi has created a buzz in party circles.

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Though Channi’s detractors link his repeated absence from main party events to the high command’s snub to the anti-Amrinder Singh Raja Warring camp for showing displeasure over the latter being retained as the PPCC chief, the former Chief Minister was reportedly busy preparing for his final fourth-semester examination in Master’s in Public Administration at Panjab University.

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For the past few weeks, he has been appearing for the fourth-semester examinations at the university.

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Amid the ongoing tussle between the Warring and Channi camps, the former Chief Minister was also absent during Rahul Gandhi’s speech on the paper leak issue in Parliament.

Sources close to Channi stated that prior notification regarding his inability to attend the CWC meeting had been submitted to the party high command.

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Speaking to The Tribune, Channi said he was busy preparing for his final examination. “After appearing for the public administration examinations, I will enrol for a doctorate in public police reforms, as I want to introduce reforms in the Punjab Government and restore democracy in the state,” he said.

A senior party leader noted that Rajasthan Congress affairs in-charge and Gurdaspur MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, along with co-treasurer and former Punjab minister Vijay Inder Singla, attended the CWC meeting.

Randhawa clarified that the CWC meeting was not focused on Punjab affairs.

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