CJP calls off 36-day protest after Pradhan resigns, govt accepts its other demands

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Saturday called off its 36-day protest at Jantar Mantar over the NEET paper leak controversy, hours after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as Education Minister and the government accepted its other demands.

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At a joint press conference with Union Ministers Jitendra Singh and JP Nadda, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das said the protest had centred on three demands: the resignation of Pradhan, withdrawal of cases filed against protesters and compensation of Rs 1 crore to the families of students who died by suicide following the cancellation of the NEET-UG examination.

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Das said the government and the CJP would meet again after four weeks to discuss a broader agenda of examination reforms. He was accompanied at the meeting by fellow CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka. “As the government has accepted all our demands, we appeal to everyone to peacefully withdraw from the protest sites and return home,” Ranka said.

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Nadda said the CJP representatives had submitted a written draft outlining their concerns, particularly regarding the cases registered against protesters. “We discussed these issues in detail. One of the key points raised was that no further action should be taken and no new FIRs should be registered. If any FIRs have already been filed, whether by the Delhi Police or in BJP-ruled states, they will be withdrawn,” Nadda said. He added that the government had also agreed to provide “honourable compensation”, in accordance with existing rules, to the families of students who died by suicide in connection with the NEET controversy.

Ranka said the CJP had submitted a five-point charter of demands on examination reforms. “We will meet again in four weeks to discuss these proposals and work towards broader reforms in the examination system,” he said.

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Nadda also said the government would provide the CJP with copies of all FIRs registered in connection with the protests.

Pradhan’s resignation, which was accepted by President Droupadi Murmu on the advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, came amid nationwide protests demanding his removal over the NEET controversy. Announcing his decision, he said he did not want “anti-national forces” to exploit the situation or allow students’ future to become entangled in prolonged legal disputes.

“I never shied away from this situation. My resolve was that we would not allow the prospects of any meritorious student to be jeopardised by the exam mafia, and that no student would be treated unfairly. The NEET-UG results declared on July 16 were satisfactory, with many meritorious students from economically weaker backgrounds also achieving success,” Pradhan said.

He said he was deeply saddened by the developments over the past 10 days.

“This is not a matter of personal prestige for me. The youth of India are the country’s greatest strength. I will not allow the youth of this country to get trapped in a vicious cycle of confusion. I also express my gratitude to my esteemed colleagues in the Council of Ministers, the officials and staff of the Education Ministry and everyone with whom I have had the privilege of working. Serving the nation is the highest priority of my life, and I will always remain dedicated to that mission,” he said.

The CJP has been staging a sit-in at Jantar Mantar since June 20, demanding accountability from the Centre over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak and irregularities in the CBSE’s on-screen marking process, while also seeking comprehensive reforms in the conduct of public examinations.

The agitation intensified on June 28 when activist Sonam Wangchuk began an indefinite hunger strike. It gathered further momentum after the Delhi Police forcibly shifted Wangchuk to Safdarjung Hospital on July 18.

On July 20, the police and the Rapid Action Force used lathis, alleged pellet guns and tear gas to disperse protesting students marching towards Parliament. Later that day, Nadda held the first formal meeting with the CJP leadership at his residence, signalling the beginning of negotiations between the government and the protesters.